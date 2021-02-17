Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination clinic will be open during normal hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corbin Center. However if you feel that the weather will keep you from keeping your appointment, please call 606.526.4990 to reschedule.
Baptist Health Corbin would like to announce the following delays.
Baptist Health Cancer Care will open at 9:00 am
Baptist Health Infusion Clinic will open at 10:00 am
Baptist Health Wound Care Clinic will open at 10:00 am
Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) will open at 10:00 am
Heart Failure Clinic will open at 10:00 am
The Knox County Health Department will be operating on a Two Hour Delay.
All locations of the Whitley County Health Department will be closed on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.