FRANKFORT — Kentuckians planning for technical training or higher education should check out “The College Circuit,” a helpful informational booklet published by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
“This booklet will help students decide if they want to get more education after they finish high school,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “If they do, they’ll find valuable information to help them learn how to pay for that education.”
Counselors can use “The College Circuit” to help their students plan for college and technical school. The booklet includes information about careers; state and federal financial aid; tips for parents; online resources; and a template for setting up a personal college plan.
Kentuckians can request a free copy by emailing publications@kheaa.com. They should include their address with the request.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for educational expenses. For more information, visit kysaves.com.
KHEAA also disburses Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
