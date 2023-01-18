Encouraging the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is the message that Pastor Sonnye Gibson brought to the ceremony held on Monday evening to mark MLK Day.
The event differed from previous programs in that preteens and teens read sections of King’s famous “I Have A Dream” speech as well as serving the meal to those in attendance.
Gibson said teaching the true meaning of King’s contributions is vital to extending his legacy. To do otherwise, he said, “is doing them a disservice.” He urged adults to emphasize each step and its significance in the yearly event so the younger generation would understand and appreciate the struggles that King faced.
The tribute to King included activities at the London Community Center that morning in which children composed essays about King’s contributions and the influence he had upon today’s society. Debbye Allen oversees that portion of the program and presents certificates to the essay winners each year.
The re-enactment of King’s March on Washington D.C. in August 1963 takes place with comments from the Judge Executive and Mayor at the Laurel County Courthouse before the group gathering together walks to the London Community Center. In true fashion of the freedom march, “This Little Light of Mine” is sung by those participating in the march.
Mayor Randall Weddle said that King stressed love for all people, something that each person should do. Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield seconded that, adding that King loved all people and wanted to spread the message that love should not stop with race, color, or religion.
Each year, persons who have supported the MLK Day celebration are honored. This year’s honorees were former Mayor Troy Rudder and retired educator Bill Moore. Rudder is also a retired educator, having served as teacher and assistant principal before being elected mayor, where he served for 16 years. Moore was noted for his compassion and dedication as both a teacher and as a person.
2023 is the 60th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech that has served as the cry for equality. It also marks 55 years since he was assassinated during an appearance in Memphis, Tenn. on April 6, 1968.
