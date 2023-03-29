Community Holy Week Services will be hosted by five local downtown churches from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 7, 2023, at noon daily, in the beautiful historic sanctuary of First United Methodist Church of London at 301 W. Fifth Street. A different church and pastor will officiate each day, with a free light lunch provided daily following each worship service.
The daily schedule for the churches officiating during Holy Week is as follows: Monday ~ St. William Catholic; Tuesday ~ First Christian; Wednesday ~ First United Methodist; Thursday ~ First Presbyterian; and Friday ~ New Life Worship Center.
Each service should only last approximately 30 minutes, so those attending should be able to enjoy the service and provided lunch within an hour’s time. All are warmly welcome to attend.
