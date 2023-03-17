Among the unique opportunities for a small town is the London Community Orchestra - the only community orchestra between Lexington and Knoxville.
Each year the group of musicians join together for four concerts - Christmas, Spring Concert in March, Patriotic Concert around July 4th and POPS concert in August.
On Saturday, their Spring Concert featured classical music from popular films and modern selections. The "Nostalgia" selection featured pictures that those in the 50-plus range can recall from their childhood - the bicycles and 1960s neighborhoods as well as pictures of Elvis Presley in his prime.
The finale featured some popular songs such as Way Down Yonder in New Orleans, Chicago, and Chinatown, My Chinatown that brought the crowd to their feet in a standing ovation.
The London Community Orchestra Society is a tax-deductible organization comprised of volunteer musicians, Send your donations to London Community Orchestra Society Inc., P.O. Box 1985, London, KY 40743 or visit their website at www.LCOKY.com.
