To welcome spring, the London Community Orchestra will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the London First Baptist Church, 804 W. Fifth Street.
The program of light classics and original works will feature Aaron Copland’s Variations on A Shaker Melody from “Appalachian Spring” and his Cityscapes with its robust sound featuring driving rhythms in swing style.
Additionally, the concert will feature a medley of songs from the wildly successful Broadway show, “Les Miserables.”
The London Community Orchestra is made up of about 45 musicians from Southeastern and Central Kentucky. They are students, amateurs and professionals.
More information about the orchestra can be found online at lcoky.com or lcoky.org.
Come celebrate spring with the London Community Orchestra. Tickets are on sale at the door. Admission is $10 for adults. There is no charge for those 18 and younger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.