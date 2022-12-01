On Saturday, Dec. 3, the London Community Orchestra opens its 2022-2023 season with a Christmas Concert that will delight young and old.
Sure to be a hit with children of all ages, but especially the younger ones, will be a thrilling medley from the enchanting holiday movie, The Polar Express.
A three-dance set from Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet The Nutcracker will feature the well-known March, Toy Flutes and Trepak.
And there’s more: Leroy Anderson’s classic A Christmas Festival and A Most Wonderful Christmas, a fabulous medley of all-time classics of the holiday season.
Listening to the full sound of the hometown orchestra in a setting brimming with beautiful Christmas decorations is a great way to start December.
The performance begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at London First Baptist Church, 804 West Fifth Street.
Tickets are available at the door: Adults, $10, and children, 18 and under, get in free. There also will be drawings for prizes for anyone who attends and fills out a card at a table in the lobby.
The orchestra is in its 26th season.
