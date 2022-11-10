A Concert of Praise and Giving Thanks will be presented by organists and vocalists from several communities this Sunday, Nov. 13 at London’s First Baptist Church.
Saying goodbye to mother Sue Taylor of London last spring inspired Steve and Donna Taylor to look for a way to show appreciation to the many musicians who share their talents through their churches and other community events.
“The response of the musicians participating and others to news of the upcoming Nov. 13 concert is wonderful,” says Mrs. Taylor. “We want to encourage everyone to tell the musicians that you know how much you appreciate them. We enjoy the fruits of their labors!”
Sue Lovelace Taylor’s mother Esther began Sue’s piano lessons when she was three. It became Sue’s lifelong passion, playing for programs from her teen years through earning her music degree at Georgetown and until she reached eighty years old. There was a time when Mrs. Taylor played for both her home church and a second London church each Sunday morning service. She was 89 when she passed on March 6, 2022.
Clay Sibert, of London, is the organist for London Community Orchestra concerts and sings with the Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus. Clay Howard is in his 20th year as director of music/organist at Corbin Presbyterian Church. William Robinson is a London native and acting music director at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church and School in Richmond. A graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, Robinson and Bekah Knight of Georgetown, currently an EKU student, will also sing in the program.
The musicians will perform selections of their own choosing.
The exception is one of Sue Taylor’s favorites: Down to The River to Pray. Beth Hamm, Dianne Moore and Sue Wright have sung together since 1986, beoming known as “We Three and Thee.” Their voices blend beautifully and Sue Taylor enjoyed very much the times they practiced and presented together. As they have raised their families and time brings moves and changes, they are looking forward to this reunion in singing.
Please share with others this time, date and place.
There is no charge for the 4 p.m. concert at First Baptist, London, with the church graciously supporting this event, allowing the use of their sanctuary.
Those interested can support young musicians through donating to the Strings Program, established by the London Community Orchestra several years ago.
