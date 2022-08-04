The plight of victims of eastern Kentucky flooding weighs heavily on the minds of most, and the United Way of Laurel County is doing their part to help.
Friday night's Town Center Concert featuring the Little River Band and local favorites, the Worley Bros., will also serve as a fundraiser for Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund through a booth set up by the United Way of Laurel County.
Each dollar raised will be matched, up to $10,000, by the United Way of Laurel County and will be used to assist the hundreds of families still suffering from the aftermath of last week's flooding.
The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund will help families in the long-term needs of the victims. Donations are tax-deductible and checks and cash will be accepted on site. Individuals and businesses will have the option of being recognized for their donations during the concert event.
The Worley Bros. are natives of Laurel County and have performed as Frontier and West Wind Drive. They have released two LPs.
The Little River Band was one of the popular groups during the 1970s and 1980s, garnering numerous Top 10 hits and recently releasing a re-mastered version of their favorites.
The Town Center Park concert begins at 7 p.m. with the Worley Bros. The Little River Band will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and/or blanket (and possibly rain gear) and join the fun at 500 North Main Street.
Approximately 12 food and drink vendors are scheduled to be set up to satisfy your hunger, thirst and sweet tooth. Food and drink booths will begin serving at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.