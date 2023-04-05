2023 RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR STUDENTS AND TEACHERS
General Information
The rules and regulations included here apply to the 2023 Congressional Art Competition generally. Each Member of Congress may establish additional rules for his or her district competition. Please consult with your Member’s office to verify whether any additional rules apply and how to enter.
The competition is open to high school students. Members may choose whether to include 7th and 8th grade students in the art competition if schools located in their districts house 7th through 12th grades on one campus. Teachers and/or students should verify their eligibility with the office of the Member of Congress. Artwork must be the creation a single student. Students may not collaborate on an entry.
Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, DC, framed. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
• Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
• Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that
charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
• Collages: must be two dimensional
• Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
• Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
• Computer-generated art
• Photographs
Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. For more information on copyright laws, we recommend you visit the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards website: https://www.artandwriting.org/awards/how-to- enter/copyright-plagiarism/
1. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).
Artwork will hang in the Cannon Tunnel for the duration of the exhibition. Students should only submit artwork they will not need for other purposes.
Suitability Guidelines
Artwork must adhere to the policy of the House Office Building Commission (the Commission). In accordance with this policy, exhibits depicting subjects of contemporary political controversy or a sensationalistic or gruesome nature are not allowed. Each Member of Congress will be required to submit a Letter of Support confirming that the Member has determined that the winning artwork adheres to the Commission’s policy. However, if another Member of Congress requests review of any artwork for compliance with the Commission’s policy, the final decision regarding the artwork’s suitability for display will be made by the Commission. While it is not the intent to censor any artwork, we do wish to avoid artwork that is potentially inappropriate for display in this highly travelled area leading to the Capitol.
Student Information and Release Form
Each entrant must submit a Student Information and Release Form. The Student Information and Release Form is available through the office of your Member of Congress.
The information requested on the first page of the form should be provided as thoroughly as possible. Students should include their mailing addresses if they differ from their home addresses. Students should also include contact information that will be valid for several years.
The form requires a description of the artwork, which should be detailed, clearly identifying the major elements of the work. For example, “self-portrait” or “a picture of two people” would be unacceptable, since many artworks would fit those descriptions. The following is an example of a useful description: “A painting of two people; the person on the left wears a green sweater and khaki pants; the person on the right wears a black shirt and a striped skirt. A dog sits at their feet.”
The second page of the Student Information and Release Form contains a legal release and a certification that the artwork is original in design and execution. The student, an art teacher, and a parent or guardian must sign where appropriate. Entries without signed originality certifications and artwork releases may not be accepted.
A TYPED copy of the Student Information and Release Form, signed by the teacher, a parent or guardian, and the student, must be securely attached to the back of the artwork to certify the originality of the piece. Please retain a copy for your records.
Framing Guidelines (Overall Winner)
Framing regulations apply only to the winning artwork that will be sent to Washington, DC.
Each Member of Congress may include additional entry rules for his or her own District; please consult your Member’s office to see whether a frame is required for the district competition. Even if your Member of Congress does not require a frame to enter the artwork in the district competition, if your artwork is selected for display in the Congressional Art Competition exhibit, it must be delivered to Washington, DC, in a frame. When framed, the artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, including the frame.
All winning artwork must be enhanced and protected by a sturdy frame. Frames must be made of wood or metal. No plastic “snap on” or metal frames that can easily come apart are to be used.
All artwork, except paintings in oil or acrylic on canvas, must be protected by Plexiglas or glass. Plexiglas is preferred. If glass is used, special packing and shipping arrangements are encouraged to ensure that the work is not damaged if the glass breaks.
Matting can enhance or detract from a work of art and should be carefully selected.
The artwork will be hung from vertical wires. Two sturdy screw-in eye hooks (see picture below) must be attached at the top left and right sides of the back of the frame for hanging to prevent the work from leaning forward or hanging unevenly. Wire between the hooks will need to be removed before it is sent to Washington, DC.
Do not attach labels, ribbons, etc., to the front of the piece or underneath the glass or Plexiglas. Please indicate which side is up by marking arrows pointing towards the top on the back.
Eye hooks screwed in to top left and right sides of the back of the frame 2023 Student Release Form Signed Letter of Support Signed by Member
Arrows to indicate which side is up
All works, including frame, should be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, to the outside of the frame, and 15 pounds in weight. Ensure that the framer is informed of the size and weight limit and double check the size before sending the entry to Washington, DC.
Due to wide participation of Member offices, framed works larger than the specified dimensions will be turned away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.