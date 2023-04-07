WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (KY-05) invites high school artists in Southern and Eastern Kentucky to compete in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition to represent Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District on Capitol Hill.
The winning artwork from every Congressional District will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building representing their home regions.
Every winning artist will receive two free airline tickets from Southwest Airlines to travel to Washington, DC to see their artwork on display. Congressman Rogers is accepting entries until Monday, May 1.
“Our artistic mountain students have the ability to shine among the best in the country and this competition gives them the opportunity to be featured in the nation’s Capitol,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. “Over the years, we have sent incredible oil paintings, graphite drawings, and other artwork to proudly represent Kentucky’s Appalachian region. As I walk through the Capitol, it gives me great pride to see a piece of Eastern Kentucky alongside some of the nation’s best young artists.”
A Laurel County student, Lyjesta Buker, from North Laurel High School, was one of the winners in 2018 and traveled to Washington D.C. for the ceremonies there.
To participate in the competition, students must first submit a photo of their original artwork along with the required student release form, by emailing them to rogers.press@mail.house.gov.
Acceptable mediums include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art and photographs. The artwork must be two-dimensional, cannot exceed 26” x 26” x 4” and cannot weigh more than 15 pounds. The winning artwork must be framed by the artist within the required dimensions before being displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building.
Students must attend high school in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District, which includes the following 33 counties: Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe counties.
For more information, contact the Somerset office at 606-679-8346 or email rogers.press@mail.house.gov.
The Congressional Art Competition, sponsored by the Congressional Institute, was initiated by Congress in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of young people living in their districts. More than 650,000 students have participated in the competition over the last 30 years.
For more information about the Congressional Art Competition in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District, visit halrogers.house.gov/congressional-art-competition.
