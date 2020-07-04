COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Jennings and Roy Asher, this is for you — My brothers, my heroes

Good morning to ya. If you are thinking of something inspiring right now, stay with it!
I guess Memorial Day started me thinking of my two brothers: Jennings was 20 when I was born and Roy was 17. I hear I was a very spoiled little girl.
I woke up this morning with Tom Brokaw's book "The Greatest Generation " on my mind.
They were part of that Generation, probably the greatest one that will ever be. Books and websites tell me I am part of the silent Generation, and it was a marvelous time to grow up, making playhouses with tobacco sticks and moss for carpet, catching lightning bugs at twilight; most of our waking hours spent outdoors. Our party-line phone hung on the wall, our oil powered lamps were nothing like these 'lectric lights, and Dad brought home big blocks of ice to put in the icebox to keep our food edible. Our toilet was outdoors and our entertainment was heard on the radio, not seen on TV.
The Greatest Generation made that carefree childhood possible, going through the Great Depression and World War 2.
My brothers' story is the same as so many more brave young men and women who never faltered when they were called on to defend our Country. They did "overcome" but at a tremendous cost. God bless them all.
My two brothers fought in that War. Roy came home and Jennings was buried in Margraten, Holland until he was brought home in November 1949 to be buried in Old Salem Cemetery. Mom had written in her Bible "Our Hero, home at last."
Here's the citation my parents received: "For gallantry in action against the enemy on February 25, 1945. Having successfully cleared pockets of enemy resistance from a densely populated wooded area, Staff/Sgt Asher's squad was suddenly subjected to an artillery barrage. Thinking only of the safety of his men, he ordered them to withdraw. The men were too widely dispersed to hear the orders, so he ran through the woods, shouting his orders while fire burst overhead. Although he made the supreme sacrifice in the performance of his gallant act, he set an inspiring example which will live on in the memory of his comrades."
My sister and I were probably 5 and 9 years old when my parents received the telegram but I remember their broken hearts. Part of a remembrance she wrote in this very newspaper ended with "His dear sweet life is an open book, with not a stain to mar its pages."
Now Independence Day is here; my brothers constantly slipping in and out of my thoughts.
You will like this, I think, these hot, humid days:
Orange Julius
1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate (still frozen), 1/2 cup milk, 1/3 cup water, 1/4 cup sugar, 3/4 tsp. vanilla and 7 ice cubes. Combine all in a blender and blend until ice is incorporated...pulse at first, then the steady blend . May add 1 or 2 more ice cubes if not the consistency you desire.. It will be smooth and cold and delicious!
In honor of our brave men and women throughout history: "They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning we will remember them."
(by English poet, Laurence Binyon)
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
