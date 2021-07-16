COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Remembering the heroes of World War II

Mornin' friends! I woke up this morning feeling pretty darn good and decided I would watch a good movie instead of starting that housework, which I try to avoid as much as I can.
I chose this old movie which I hadn't seen in years - "Saving Private Ryan" with Tom Hanks. When it ended, I had tears running down the wrinkles in my cheeks and a big knot in my throat. I've seen many sad movies, but this is the ultimate. Brought back memories of my brother who was killed in Lovenich, Germany on 2/25/45 and made me once more realize the horror of war. Jennings was buried in Margraten, Holland until he was returned home on a train on 11/3/48. House Funeral Home carried him to our home, which is how it was usually done in those days. Singing and prayer each night.
I was 12 years old and my sister was 8, and I remember my pitiful family as they greeted friends and neighbors who came. I wonder what my two brothers would think now of this country they fought for, and one gave his life for...division and strife everywhere.
Anyhow, watch that movie if you can. It's worth the tears you will shed.
Now, watch a funny movie and enjoy this Frito Salad. The only thing not good is that you have to eat it immediately as it seems like the ground beef mixture gets too dry or something.
Frito Taco Salad
Brown 1 lb. ground beef over medium heat, breaking up often, until well done; drain every drop of fat. Add 1 package of taco seasoning and 1/2 cup water; simmer a few minutes until it thickens. (May need a bit more water.) Chop 6 cups of iceberg lettuce, 1 cup chopped tomatoes and shred 1 cup cheddar cheese. Place lettuce in a large bowl; top with meat mixture, tomatoes, cheese, 1 cup of corn chips and 1/2 cup Salsa. Add anything else you like....chopped onions, jalapenos, black olives, whatever. Now finish with 1/2 cup Catalina dressing and toss well. Top with another cup of corn chips and serve immediately. The sooner you eat it, the better it is. I make half of it and there's not much left when I get through! Oh. forgot! a dollop of sour cream on top!
I got a reply on my Blueberry Scones, so I'll give it to you next time if it works out. Last time I told you how good they were, but how they got soft if you tried to heat them later. The lady said to freeze when you make them and just bake what you would need at one time. We'll see, won't we?
Just one more sad note...from the dedication of Memorial Coliseum in May of 1950: "For more than 9,000 Kentucky sons and daughters who gave their lives that we might live in peace: 'At the going down of the sun and in the morning....we will remember them.' " See you sometime soon.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
