COOKING LAUREL COUNTY STYLE: Wonderful memories too good to forget

Hello! It's me again! The rain is really coming down at my house today. Between skies with no sun, rain with no let-up, and COVID-19 with no vaccine, I'm struggling to stay sane. (As if I ever was!) I'm gonna skip lightly over some of my Postal days...I say lightly, because I fear there would be retaliation if I babbled on too much or named any of them.
Our postmaster had a get-together for me and the other retiree, John McNew. I'll always remember what a great time we had....delicious food, hugs (no masks and gloves at the time), so many good memories and laughs; most of the laughs on me.
One Christmas we all took food, and I decided to make blueberry muffins. The picture on the recipe was perfect...but my muffins surely weren't! They looked more like a plate of large crumbs than that perfect picture I saw. So, at our dinner the postmaster presented me with a muffin pan and two packages of blueberry muffin mix!
One time on the mail route, I kept smelling gas so I stopped to get a man to check it. He found the problem as soon as he raised the hood...I had put gasoline in my washer fluid container. James had stored his lawnmower gas in the gallon container where window wash had been. So, of course my next gift was a large container of washer fluid.
I think often of how we all worked really hard, but we had a lot of fun. They were all like family to me, and I wish I had it all to do over again. David, J.D., Bill, Desi, Eddie and Bob, I love you and miss you! I know, I said no names, but I couldn't resist. Don't "go Postal" on your old buddy!
As you already know, I love calorie laden foods. It's really scary knowing you may try something I suggested and you hated it! I love this one:
Shrimp Butter
Combine in a food processor: 2 sticks room temperature butter, 1 tablesp. Sherry, 1/2 tsp. lemon zest, juice of 1/2 lemon, 2 (3-oz) pkgs. cream cheese, softened, 2 tablesp. chopped onion, salt, pepper and cayenne pepper to taste; drop in 1-lb. shrimp - deveined, and cooked- after everything is mixed. Leave shrimp in chunky pieces. (recipe says it can be pureed, but I like the shrimp pieces in it.) Serve as an appetizer on Town House crackers, or take from the frig and serve on top of really hot grits, and sprinkle with grated cheddar cheese. This was from a Paula Deen recipe from the seventies. Easy to make half until you see if you like it.
Instead of a joke, I'll leave you with this little ditty I wrote about my granddaughter when she was just learning to walk.
"I watch the dark curls bounce as she totters away on shaky legs, making the most of her latest achievement - walking. I watch as she bends over to pick up some tiny object; if she falls over its only a minor inconvenience and she's on her feet again before she really fell. I see the mischievous gleam in the big blue eyes (once they were blue) as she tries once again to punch the TV buttons before someone says No....or maybe a few times after they say No. I see the long black eyelashes droop and she's fast asleep, tiny arms thrown above her head, rosebud mouth still curved from her last smile." Bye for now.
Shelby Sizemore has written cooking columns for The Sentinel-Echo previously in 1999 to 2001 and in The Times-Tribune from 2008 to 2011. With many years of experience cooking, Sizemore loves to share her knowledge in the kitchen and her recipes. You can contact her at shelbys274@gmail.com.
