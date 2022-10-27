WellCare of Kentucky announced the winners of its third annual Community Health Champions Awards.
Denise Marlett, employee at Cumberland River Behavioral Health, received the award for Region 8.
The Community Health Champions Awards honor individuals and organizations throughout the Commonwealth that play a pivotal role in removing barriers, improving outcomes, and supporting community well-being.
An advocate for family voice and choice, Marlett began her career at Cumberland River Behavioral Health as a service provider, later serving as an in-home clinician, school-based clinician, and eventually rising to her current role as Assistant Director of Children Services. Over the course of her career, she has pioneered new programming and services for youth and families.
This year, 10 winners were selected from 146 nominations. Those honored represent the eight Kentucky Medicaid regions and one statewide winner. WellCare awarded a $3,000 grant to the regional winners and a $5,000 grant to the statewide winner.
“I see our Community Health Champions as examples of the best of Kentucky,” said Corey Ewing, WellCare of Kentucky’s President and CEO. “Each of these individuals has worked to ensure that Kentuckians are physically, emotionally, and mentally healthy – and they did it in deeply personal ways, giving their time, talent, and heart in the process.”
