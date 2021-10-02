The Plaster Graduate School of Business at University of the Cumberlands has added a new online Project Management Certificate program to its academic offerings.
The graduate-level program is designed to equip students with the necessary skills, practical knowledge, professional tools, and innovative techniques they need to leverage themselves in the business world. The accredited 12 credit hour course is offered entirely online at a competitive price. Applications are open to all interested students atucumberlands.edu/apply.
Dr. Daniel Kanyam, director of graduate business programs at Cumberlands, said, “Our research regarding current and upcoming workforce needs reveals that there is a widening gap between employers’ need for skilled project management workers and the availability of professionals to fill those roles across the globe. In light of that, we want to develop more talent to enter the project management profession and equip current practitioners with the necessary skills, practical knowledge, professional tools, and innovative techniques to meet the professional development needs of modern project managers.”
The curriculum will include courses on how to successfully take any business project through all its phases, from planning through closing. Graduates of the program will earn a Program Management Certificate and will be eligible for admission to the Master of Science in Project Management degree program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.