In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
Students from your local area who made the Dean’s List for Fall 2022 include the following:
• Tara Abner of East Bernstadt (40729)
• Logan Adams of London (40744)
• Sarah Adams of London (40743)
• Sarah Bailey of East Bernstadt (40729)
• Robert Baker of Lily (40740)
• Ashleigh Baker of London (40744)
• Kelsey Ball of London (40744)
• David Ball of Keavy (40737)
• Marietta Benge of London (40741)
• Shelbi Brock of London (40741)
• Taylor Brown of London (40744)
• Brooklynn Carter of Lily (40740)
• Christa Chitwood of Keavy (40737)
• Sabrina Couch of London (40741)
• Luke Courtney of London (40744)
• Emily Davenport of London (40744)
• Brooke Davis of London (40741)
• Jeremy Davis of London (40744)
• Jacob Doughty of London (40741)
• Billy Evans of London (40744)
• Toni Fragosa of London (40744)
• Kristen Fugate of London (40744)
• Eva Gover of London (40741)
• Morgan Greene of London (40744)
• Kelsey Griffin of London (40741)
• Kaylie Grimes of Keavy (40737)
• Zachary Harbach of London (40741)
• Jacob Hays of London (40744)
• Elle Hays of London (40741)
• Paulina Hensley of London (40741)
• Lilly Hoskins of London (40741)
• Natalie Hoskins of London (40741)
• Makella Hylton of London (40741)
• Michael Johnston of London (40741)
• Erin Jones of London (40741)
• Brynna Lawson of London (40741)
• Danielle Lopez of London (40741)
• Jamie Messer of East Bernstadt (40729)
• Haley Minton of London (40741)
• Alexis Napier of London (40741)
• Madison Oliver of London (40744)
• Jillian Philpot of London (40744)
• Mackenzie Powenski of London (40741)
• Hayleigh Proffitt of London (40744)
• Connor Ratliff of London (40744)
• Sydney Reed of London (40741)
• Daniel Robinson of London (40741)
• Lacey Robinson of East Bernstadt (40729)
• Mark Sexton of London (40744)
• Hannah Sizemore of Lily (40740)
• Jeremy Smith of London (40741)
• Jacob Steele of London (40741)
• Victoria Stephens of London (40744)
• Dwalenna Stepp of Lily (40740)
• Jazzlyn Threlkeld of London (40744)
• Alexia Valentine of London (40741)
• Kelsey Wagers of London (40744)
• Skyla Walters of Lily (40740)
• Ericka Ward of London (40741)
• Olivia Williams of London (40741)
• Rachel Woody of London (40741)
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
