In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

The following students from your local area were named to the Spring 2023 Deans’ List at Cumberlands:

London

Eva Gover, Lilly Hoskins, Natalie Hoskins, Mackenzie Rollins, Toni Fragosa, Raegan Hubbard, Cassidy Howard, Mackenzie Powenski, Makella Hylton, Jessica Bowling, Jazzlyn Threlkeld, Billy Evans, Lori Brock, Kristen Patton, Kelsey Ball, Danielle Lopez, Emily Bowling, Kelsey Dezarn, Christis Brandenburg, Kailyn Barnett, Jacob Doughty, Katie Bruner, Kristen Fugate, Amerah Steele, Larry Willis, Elizabeth Tyra, Chelsea Morgan, Ty Riley, Zara Justus, Taylor Brown, Rebekah Christopher, John Bishop, Gavin Hurst, Daniel Robinson, Brianna Williams, Ashley Helton

Keavy

Emily Strozyk, Christa Chitwood, Zoe Williams

Lily

Sarah Mays, Dwalenna Stepp, Robert Baker

East Bernstadt

Jamie Messer, Tara Abner, Hannah Jones, Breonna Friend, Britton Bryant, Monica Shepherd, Mark Mcdaniel, Jacob Lowery

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

