In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
The following students from your local area were named to the Spring 2023 Deans’ List at Cumberlands:
London
Eva Gover, Lilly Hoskins, Natalie Hoskins, Mackenzie Rollins, Toni Fragosa, Raegan Hubbard, Cassidy Howard, Mackenzie Powenski, Makella Hylton, Jessica Bowling, Jazzlyn Threlkeld, Billy Evans, Lori Brock, Kristen Patton, Kelsey Ball, Danielle Lopez, Emily Bowling, Kelsey Dezarn, Christis Brandenburg, Kailyn Barnett, Jacob Doughty, Katie Bruner, Kristen Fugate, Amerah Steele, Larry Willis, Elizabeth Tyra, Chelsea Morgan, Ty Riley, Zara Justus, Taylor Brown, Rebekah Christopher, John Bishop, Gavin Hurst, Daniel Robinson, Brianna Williams, Ashley Helton
Keavy
Emily Strozyk, Christa Chitwood, Zoe Williams
Lily
Sarah Mays, Dwalenna Stepp, Robert Baker
East Bernstadt
Jamie Messer, Tara Abner, Hannah Jones, Breonna Friend, Britton Bryant, Monica Shepherd, Mark Mcdaniel, Jacob Lowery
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.