In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President’s List automatically make the Dean’s List, since the Dean’s List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean’s List or the President’s List, to avoid overlap.)
Students in your local area who made the President’s List for Fall 2022 include the following:
• Stephanie Ball of Keavy (40737)
• Jessica Bowling of London (40741)
• Matthew Burns of London (40744)
• Haley Caldwell of London (40744)
• Karson Chesnut of London (40744)
• Lacie DeGough of London (40744)
• Rachel DeLorenzo of London (40744)
• Haley Elza of London (40744)
• Chloe Gilpin of London (40741)
• Seth Gilpin of London (40741)
• Gavin Hurst of London (40741)
• Kenzie Jervis of London (40744)
• Alexus Jones of London (40744)
• Maggie Kitzmiller of London (40744)
• Sarah Mcintosh of East Bernstadt (40729)
• Madison Parman of London (40741)
• Shreya Patel of London (40744)
• Benjamin Reyngoudt of London (40741)
• Laura Robbins of London (40741)
• Courtney Robinson of East Bernstadt (40729)
• Mackenzie Rollins of London (40741)
• Layne Schooley of London (40744)
• Emily Scott of Lily (40740)
• Elizabeth Underwood of Lexington (40513)
• Whitney Wright of London (40741)
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
