In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.
All students who are named to the President’s List automatically make the Dean’s List, since the Dean’s List requires a minimum term GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean’s List or the President’s List, to avoid overlap.
The following students from your local area were named to the President’s List at Cumberlands for Spring 2023:
London
Erin Jones, Lacie DeGough, Maggie Kitzmiller, Shreya Patel, Rachel DeLorenzo, Kelsey Griffin, Haley Caldwell, Luke Courtney, Alexus Jones, Moira O’Malley, Jenna Salyers, Layne Schooley, Chloe Gilpin, Courtney Haney, Kenzie Jervis, Kayla Miles, Laura Robbins, Victoria Stephens, Madison Parman, Brooke Davis, Brynna Lawson, Marlena Arthur, Logan Adams, Seth Gilpin, Rachel Woody, Sarah Adams, Michelle Brown, Matthew Burns, Taylor Collins, Toni Grubb, Michael Johnston, Danielle Osborne, Aaron Rader, Connor Ratliff, Sydney Reed, Mark Sexton, Ericka Ward, Brittany Zik
Lily
Skyla Walters, Emily Scott, Amber Setser
East Bernstadt
Courtney Robinson, Kaitlyn Blair, Sarah Mcintosh, Victoria Powell
Keavy
Shawn Anders
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.