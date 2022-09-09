University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who received their degrees this August. Well done, Patriots!
The following students from your local area recently received their degree:
• Aaron Asher of Manchester (40962), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal
• Alexandria Steely of London (40744), who completed their Master of Science in Justice Administration
• Amanda Chitwood of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Science in Justice Administration
• Amy Floyd of Rockholds (40759), who completed their Master of Arts in Christian Studies
• Brittany Sherman of London (40741), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
• Callie Harris of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Special Education P-12
• Casey Crisologo of Rockholds (40759), who completed their Master of Business Administration in
• Christopher Hammons of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Education Specialist in Principal
• Clara Arnold of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
• David Floyd of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
• Deveshwar Sivam of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Business Administration
• Diana Molina Cardoza of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Justice Administration
• Dorothy Floyd of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
• Dymanique Thompson of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Health and Human Performance
• Jennifer Henson of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Arts in Addiction Counseling and Clinical Mental Health Counseling
• Kellie Powers of Corbin (40701), who completed their Education Specialist in Director of Special Education
• Kristopher Peterson of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
• Kylie King of East Bernstadt (40729), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
• Linda Dunigan of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science Nursing in Family Nurse Practitioner
• Maylan Branham of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Education Specialist in School Counseling
• Merrilyn Patrick of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
• Raymond Hargrave of Corbin (40701), who completed their Master of Business Administration in
• Richi Shackleford of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Science Nursing in Family Nurse Practitioner
• Sarah Brown of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Master of Science Nursing in Family Nurse Practitioner
• Tomomi Nagao of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Master of Science in Project Management
• Whitney Allen of Gray (40734), who completed their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
• Kyle Mink of London (40741), who completed their Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership
• Brianna Miller of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology
• Bryton Spicer of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Associate of Science in Psychology
• Jared Smith of Manchester (40962), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
• Lorrie Rose of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Stephen Caudill of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Allison Futrell of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
• Alva Taylor of Artemus (40903), who completed their Associate of Science in Business Administration
• Angela Hacker of London (40744), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Ashley Bisschop of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology
• Ashley Maggard of Rockholds (40759), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Human Services
• Bertha Blevins of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Bradley Mills of Girdler (40943), who completed their Associate of Science in Psychology
• Brian Buchanan of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• DeAnna Little of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies
• Destiny Blue of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Hannah Hacker of London (40741), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
• Jamie Paul of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
• Jamie McKeehan of Gray (40734), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology
• Jason Jones of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Psychology
• Jessica Thomas of Cannon (40923), who completed their Associate of Science in Human Services
• Jordan Roberts of Manchester (40962), who completed their Associate of Science in Information Technology
• Joshua Smith of Rockholds (40759), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration
• Justin Wyrick of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in General Studies
• Karmyn Sams of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Christian Ministries, Christian Studies, and Youth & Family Ministries
• Kristen Ledford of Dewitt (40930), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Human Services and Public Health
• Megan Broughton of Barbourville (40906), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies
• Michael Morton of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Biology
• Monica Jenkins of Williamsburg (40962), who completed their Associate of Applied Science in Public Health
• Sara Mills of Girdler (40943), who completed their Associate of Science in General Studies
• Shea Meadows of London (40743), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
• Taylor Buell of Flat Lick (40935), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Victoria Lester of Williamsburg (40769), who completed their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Whitney Couch of Corbin (40701), who completed their Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
