University of the Cumberlands is hosting their annual Cumberlands Give Day on Tuesday, March 22. Each year, the university hosts a 24-hour online event to encourage alumni and friends of the university to come together and support the school that made a significant impact in their lives.
Donors have the option to invest in a number of programs, including academic departments, music, outreach and ministry, scholarship funds, or workship funds, among others, or to give a general gift to Cumberlands. Special challenges will be held throughout the day to help incentivize donations. To give, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/giveday on March 22.
Melanie Bloomer, a 1990 Cumberlands graduate and the current Alumni Association president, said, “Give Day is so important. It gives us a chance as the Cumberland family to give to the school that gave us so much.”
Like most colleges, Cumberlands relies in part on funding from outside the university to provide scholarships to students. Many students at Cumberlands would not have been able to attend college were it not for the financial assistance they received through scholarships. Funds donated to the school also benefit students through enabling updates to campus facilities, supporting academic departments, providing workship funds, helping ministry programs, and more.
In the past, donations have ranged from five dollars to thousands.
Joe Ellison III, a 2001 graduate from Cumberlands and the former president of the school’s Alumni Association, said, “Your contributions help, whether they’re large or small. You may think that five dollars a month or a one-time gift of twenty-five dollars is too small. That money goes to provide for hope to a student who didn’t have money – that was me – to go to school! Gifts help us live out our mission as a university and help students be all they can be.”
David Paul Estes, a 1990 graduate from the university and the owner and operator of Whitley Broadcasting Company, Inc., said, “Cumberlands helped shape the person that I am. I wouldn’t have had the success I’ve had if not for the opportunities, education, and mentoring that I got while I was here.”
The university’s goal this year is to raise $110,000 on Cumberlands Give Day to benefit students. To support a scholarship or other program, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/giveday on March 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.