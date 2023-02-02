Multiple online programs at University of the Cumberlands made the cut for U.S. News and World Report’s list of best programs in the country.
Cumberlands’ highest performer was its online master’s in criminal justice program, which ranked No. 1 in Kentucky and No. 10 in the nation. It’s the sixth consecutive year for this program to be ranked as the top program in the state and among the top ten in the country.
The university’s online master’s in education programs tied for No. 6 in Kentucky with Midway University, and its online master’s in nursing program tied for fourth-best in Kentucky. Cumberlands came in at No. 11 in Kentucky for its online bachelor’s programs.
Cumberlands was among more than 1,800 colleges and universities around the U.S. that were ranked for their online programs.
Programs were ranked based on key factors like engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer assessment, and services and technologies. To view the full listing, visit www.usnews.com/education/online-education.
University of the Cumberlands offers online and in-seat undergraduate and graduate programs. Many programs offer rolling admission. Learn more at www.ucumberlands.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.