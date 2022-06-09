On Saturday, June 11, the Daniel Boone National Forest will waive fees at all Forest-operated recreation sites in honor of National Get Outdoors Day. This waiver does not apply to recreation sites operated by concessionaires or reserved group-use areas.
“I hope that our visitors take this opportunity to explore a new trail or enjoy a new activity on the Forest,” said Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor H. Scott Ray. “National Get Outdoors Day, or ‘GO Day,’ was established as a way for both experienced outdoor enthusiasts and complete newcomers to get out and explore all the opportunities their public lands have to offer.”
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, June 11 at the following locations:
- Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
- Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
- Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
- Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
- Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
- Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
- Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
- Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Laurel County
- Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
- White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, June 11 at the following locations:
- Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
- Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties
- S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
- Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
- Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
To learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest, see the Forest website atwww.fs.usda.gov/dbnf or find them on Facebook and Twitter @DanielBooneNF.
