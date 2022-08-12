The London-Laurel County DARE Board has announced its scholarship winners for 2022.
The $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually to one student from North Laurel High School and one from South Laurel High School to the college of their choice.
Applicants submit essays to the DARE Board for review. It is named the Don Wattenbarger scholarship.
Gabrielle Poynter, a 2022 graduate of NLHS is the winner of the $1,000 DARE scholarship for North. She will be attending EKU to pursue pre-pharmacy and chemistry.
Will McCowan, a 2022 graduate from SLHS, received the $1,000 DARE scholarship to help him attend the University of Kentucky.
