Two experienced law enforcement officers, formerly with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, have joined the London City Police.
London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announced that Hobie Daugherty and Brent France are the new city officers.
Daugherty has more than 10 years of experience and is an accident reconstructionist, armorer and police training officer. France has about five years experience and is back in uniform after spending time in the private sector.
“I am very excited to have Hobie Daugherty and Brent France join the London Police Department,” Chief Johnson said. “They are both seasoned officers and will be able to hit the ground running which not only is a benefit for the department, but for the community as well.
“I know what kind of officers they are because I worked with them at the Sheriff’s Office and I have no doubt they will be an asset to the department and the city.”
Hobie Daugherty knew he wanted to be a police officer since he was a kid and saw the black and white cruisers of the London Police Department patrolling around town.
“I’d see those black and whites and think to myself how interesting it would be working as a police officer,” he said. “And it’s been everything I thought it would be. It’s something different every day and interacting with a variety of people. I love talking to people and being able to help them.”
Daugherty returns to London after working at the Danville Police Department for about nine years. In between stints in Danville, he also worked as a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department from August 2020 to November 2021. He is 2009 graduate of South Laurel High School.
Brent France left law enforcement for a little while for better pay and benefits at a line services company. But he soon realized he was going against his nature and he longed to be back in uniform.
“Being a police officer is a part of me,” he said. “There’s no denying it and I can’t get out of it. I’m hooked.”
France also had steady encouragement to return from his brother Brian France, who is a K-9 deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Interestingly, it was Brent who first got Brian interested in police work. Then they switched roles.
“He came and did a ride-along with me one night when I was a deputy, and he got hooked as well,” Brent France said. “From that point on he worked his way up to K-9 officer and is part of the HIDTA drug interdiction team.
“He would call me about every day to see when I was going to come back to policing. I guess it’s where I’m his little brother and we can keep an eye on each other. We enjoy working together.”
Brent France is a 2014 graduate of North Laurel High School. He started working with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department in 2017 as court security. He went to the police academy in 2019 and worked as a road deputy for three years.
“I admire the brotherhood of the law enforcement,” he said. “That’s something you don’t get working in industry. We have each other’s backs.”
France said better pay and benefits offered by the London Police Department had a bearing on his decision to return to law enforcement, and working with officers he knows.
“Chief Chuck Johnson was actually my major at the sheriff’s office and I really admire his leadership,” France said. “I enjoy working with him and assistant chief Bobby Day.”
France and his fiancé, Skylar Jones, are planning an October wedding.
