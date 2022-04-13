Photos submitted
As part of the grand opening of the new Camping World facility, General Manager Terry Spurlock invited DAV Chapter #66 to assist in raising their new high profile American flag. This 40-foot by 80-foot flag represents their support to our nation and local veterans and is very visible to anyone traveling on I-75 in Laurel County. Laurel County Judge/Executive David Westerfield joined in along with the many veterans and Camping World staff as the flag was raised followed by a respectful salute by everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.