Dec. 16
• Cathy Jacobs, also known as (aka) Cathy Crum, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Kurt Kraus, Lot 2 in Block B of Sandy Hills Subdivision; $231,500, in case of Quicken Loans LLC v. Cathy Jacobs, et al
• Ronnie Hicks to Mark D. Jenkins and Jennifer D. Jenkins, 1.14 acres and 1.99 acres on Amanda Lane; $43,000
• Judy Johnson, James Leslie Johnson and Susie Johnson to Wade C. Rookard, 2 1/2 acres, 2 1/2 acres and 1/10 acres on KY 80; $230,000
• Leonard Preston Collier Jr. and Melanie Sue Collier to Melinda Bryant, 31.16 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Leonard Preston Collier Jr. and Melanie Sue Collier to Melinda Bryant, 3/4 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kathy Grosswiler to Aubrey Moren and Barbara Edwards Moren, part of Lot 53 and part of Lot 54 in Golden Eagle Subdivision; $270,000
• Ernest Eugene Elwood to Teresa Broughton, land by L&N Railroad in Lily; $7,500
• Sherman Howard Jr., aka Sherman Howard, to Pauline Howard, Lot 1 in Golden Eagle Subdivision, Second Addition; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Angela Marie Collett to Jonathan Warren Collett, 12 acres on London-Barbourville Road and 110.12 acres on Robinson Creek; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
Dec. 17
• Barbara Jones and Danny Jones, Clyde Ray and Doris Ray to Gary Warthen and Sandra Warthen or survivor, 2 acres in Laurel County; $184,900
• Rhonda Kay Jones to Lauren Parsons and Joshua Parsons or survivor, Lot 14 in Phase 1 of Cedar Point Subdivision; $206,000
• SDD Limited Liability Company to D&D Properties of London LLC, 12.97 acres on Mitchell Creek Road and 20.02 acres on Mitchell Creek Road and County Farm Road; $730,000
• Larry Cain and Carolyn Cain to Corey Asher and Deena Asher, 2.42 acres on KY 1956; $24,000
• Daniel N. Asher and Lena A. Asher to Stanley David Iwanioki, 4.72 acres on East Laurel Road; $299,000
• Kenneth Brashear and Eula M. Brashear to Jonathan Brashear and Sarah Brashear or survivor, 1.970 acres on KY 192 and Miller Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Dorothy Louise Moore to Terrance Lee Moore and Joann Moore, 38.01 acres on Rocky Branch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ronnie Robinson and Brenda Robinson to Thomas C. Lackey and Natasha C. Lackey, Lot 3 in Hemlock Falls, Phase 1; $38,000
Dec. 20
• William Hale to Randy William Hale, .72 acres on Miller Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ronald Rollins to Gary Brubach and Linda Brubach, 0.69 acres on West City Dam Road; $75,000
• Kristin Pace Roach, as Power of Attorney for Sandra Adams, to Brooklyn Navannah Rosa M. Minor and Gary Swafford, land on Sampson Street; $166,400
• Daniel L. Showalter and Doris M. Showalter to Dennis R. Showalter and Angela Showalter, 51 4/5 acres on East KY 80; $300,000
• Dorothy Louise Moore to Paul H. Moore Jr. and Regina Lynn Moor, 12.95 acres on Rocky Branch Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charlotte White, administratrix of Estate of Virginia Bowling, to Jeffrey S. Chandler and Diane Chandler or survivor, 0.421 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $139,000
• Mary Lou Taylor to Dennis A. Taylor, land on Sublimity Road; $60,000
• Donnie Lee Philpot and Neva Butcher-Philpot and Ward Stokes and Brandi Stokes to WW/OCO, LLC. 95.74 acres on Wildcat Battleground Road; $110,000
• Jonathan Henson and Samantha Henson to Whitney Couch, 0.50 acres on Cotton Road; $175,000
• Edwin L. Southard to Edward Moody and Sarah Moody, 88 1/4 acres on Raccoon Creek, 2 acres and 14.990 acres on John George Road; $150,000
• Brilla Philpot Living Trust to Joseph Kane Frey and Sarah Jane Frey, 0.30 acres on KY 80 and KY 521; $280,000
• Josh Messer and Amber Messer, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Randal E. Corry and Kathryn Lee Corry, Lot 28 in Canter Chase Farm; $140,000, in case of PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Josh Messer, et al
• Charles Michael Fee and Mary Fee to Curtis D. Witt, 44.85 acres on KY 552; $202,000
• Donald Eugene Greene, aka Gene Greene, to Amanda Brummett and Jason Brummett, 0.051 acres on Guy Greene Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Dec. 21
• Roger Garrison and Lora Garrison to Wood Creek Water District, 0.06 acres on Laurel Cove Road; $5,000
• James Parker to Wood Creek Water District, 0.05 acres on Francis Trail; $5,000
• Rusty Ray and Gwen Ray, Joshua Jones and Tiffany Jones, Jacob Jones and Ashley Jones, Katie Dotson and Jacob Tyler Dotson, Ali Mahoney and Matthew Mahoney to PAK Holding LLC, land on High Moore Road; $115,000
• Joshua McDermott and Catrina McDermott to Josie Tyree, Lot 27 in Lakeside Estates; $216,000
• JRN Inc, to JRN Inc., Lots 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and part of Lots 9 and 22 in Block A; Lots 1 and 2; Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, 23, part of Lot 9 and part of Lot 22; Lots 1-7, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, Lots 8, 9, 22 and 23 in Block E; Lots 10 and 11 in Block E; Lots 20 and 21 in Block E of Dixie Court Addition to City of Corbin; 0.137 acres on US 25-E and 2.126 acres on Wilcox Road; deed of consolidation, no monetary consideration
• Harris Drug LLC to Family Campos Gomez LLC, 1.63 acres on KY 80; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller to James Charles Keller, 26.42 acres on Hauselman Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller to James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller,11.51 acres on Hauselman Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller to Sarah Keller Mize, 25.94 acres on White Oak Road near Daniel Boone National Forest; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller to Kristy Lynn Matherly, 25.94 acres on White Oak Road near Daniel Boone National Forest; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Dec. 22
• Cathy Pennington and Clyde Pennington, Jerry Wayne Harris and Charlotte Harris to Dianna Johnson, 1 acre in Laurel County; $187,500
• Robert Miller and Bridget Miller to Jonathan Mackowiak, land on Pine Top Road; $170,000
• James Estep to Carol L. Blankenship, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Kenny Day and Stacy Day to Jakob Clay Wyatt, 21.45 acres and 8.46 acres on Topton Road; $179,718.14
Dec. 27
• Chet Wesley Ison and Jackie Ison, Wilma Mooney, formerly known as Wilma Fyfe, and Joe Mooney to Ronald Kilburn and Glenna Kilburn, 7 acres on Sargent Branch Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• Glenna Arlene Kilburn and Ronald Kilburn to Chester Ison, Olivia Michelle Adams, Chet Wesley Ison, Wilma Fyfe, now known as Wilma Mooney, 25 acres on Sargent Branch Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• Lizzie K. Caudill and R.C. Hibbitts, aka Raymond C. Hibbitts, to Daniel R. Martin and Luella F. Martin, tract of KY 80 and 2.275 acres; $160,000
• Marvin J. Miller Sr. and Sarah Miller Family Trust, by and through Marvin J. Miller Sr. and Sarah Miller, trustees to Emanuel Schlabach and Barbara Schlabach, 31.44 acres on Walt Nantz Road; $35,000
• Elmer Ray Creech to Billy Joe Epperson and Joyce Epperson, 1.41 acres on Waterworks Road; $10,000
• Greg Parsons and Sherry S. Parsons, Brian Parsons and Kimberly S. Disney-Parsons to Connie Manley, Lot 7 in Section One of Southland Subdivision; $1
• Smith Global II, LLC to Boing US Holdco Inc., Lot 1A Revision (KY 192); $5,350,000
• Smith Cousins LLC, Smith Global II LLC to Boing US Holdco Inc., land on KY 80 and US 25; $5,350,000
• Delia Sue Jones, aka Sue Jones, to Tiffany Nicole Bays, 13.59 acres and 28.54 acres on Victor-Mitchell Road; no price listed
