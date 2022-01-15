Dec. 27
• Shirley H. Chaney to Caleb Dylan Carpenter and Kristian Carpenter or survivor, 1.07 acres and 22.54 acres on Pine Top Road; $250,000
• James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller and Larry Medius Woodyard and Carol June Woodyard to Nellie Hester Gilliam, 0.63 acres on Keller Road and KY 1956; $25,000
• Shawn Cales to Ruth Cales, 7.34 acres on Payne Trail; divorce, no monetary consideration
• Carol Gray to Shawna M. Hinkle, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sandra Kay Burkhart and Donnie Burkhart, Steven Mark Campbell and Margaret Geraldine Campbell, Timothy Duane Campbell and Martha Campbell, Lisa Michelle Crowe and Doug Crowe to Asher Properties LLC, 15.60 acres on Lily Road; $207,500
• David Nicley and Amanda Nicley to Robert Anderson and Brenda Anderson, Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Bomont Heights Subdivision; $185,000
• Cecil Lewis and Robin Lewis to Diamondhead Coal Sales Inc., Lot 7 and part of Lot 6 in Crown Point Subdivision; $107,401.53
• Garrett Hedrick and Reghan Hedrick to Jared Finley and Michelle Finley, land on High Moore Road; $35,000
Dec. 28
• Glen Hall to Norman Logistics LLC, 2.64 acres on Byrley Road; $450,000
• Christopher G. Roberts and Jennifer Roberts to Jessica Shumate and Tyler Shumate, 5.84 acres on Auger Springs Road; $160,000
• Elliott Properties LLC to Dustin Johnson and Susan Johnson, Lot 20 in Greenfield Subdivision; $215,000
• Effie D. Hubbard to Muhammad Niazi and Gull Azeem or survivor, 1.89 acres on Helvetia Road; $365,000
• Malvery R. Begley, by Attorney-in-Fact Avis Begley, and Fred Begley, by Attorney-in-Fact Avis Begley, Brenda Baker and Dennis Baker, Cynthia Thompson and Donald Thompson and Avis Begley to Grant R. Blevins and Gloria Blevins, 2.75 acres and 1 tract in Laurel County; $535,000
• Malvery R. Begley, by Attorney-in-Fact Avis Begley, and Fred Begley, by Attorney-in-Fact Avis Begley, Brenda Baker and Dennis Baker, Cynthia Thompson and Donald Thompson and Avis Begley to Grant R. Blevins and Gloria Blevins, 4.63 acres in Laurel County; $1
• REM, LLC to Danny Lock and Delia Lock, 0.501 acres on Lily Road; $130,000
• William Ralph Cobb to William Nicholas Cobb, 1.02 acres on South Old Whitley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William Ralph Cobb to William Nicholas Cobb, 18.22 acres on South Old Whitley Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Delbert Lee Hacker to Rhonda Buttrey, 0.60 acres on Johnson Road; $5,000
• Noel Bryant and Alma Bryant to Jonathan R. Bryant and Jeffrey R. Bryant, 35.01 acres on KY 552; $300,000
Dec. 29
• Cole Lewis to Highlands Housing Corporation, 0.97 acres in Laurel County; $20,000
• Mark Isaac and Vickie Isaac to Cris Angela Palaganas and Mark Travis Isaac, land in Laurel County; $86,000
• Richard R. Smith Jr. and Wanda F. Smith to Naineshkumar K. Patel, 0.58 acres on Boggs Road; $275,000
• Claude Gilbert and Shawna Gilbert to Wesley Gene Lovins and Mia Lovins, land on W.H. Gross Road; $332,500
• Mark .4 Isaac and Vickie Isaac to Mark Travis Isaac, 0.511 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Karen Sue Miracle to John Wiedon Hall and Suzanne Hall, 3.451 acres near KY 770 and Adams Road; $16,000
Jan. 3
• Tommy Heatwole and Terri L. Heatwole to Kristen B. Heatwole, land in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Patricia Ann Patton and Larry Patton to Carol Andres, land on Dennison Lane; $100,000
• Thomas Flowers and Lori Flowers to Lori Flowers, Lot 1 in Hacker-Walnut Ridge Estates Subdivision; $1
• Kendra McCarty Gray, executrix of Estate of Kenneth McCarty, to Kay McCarty Sams and Larry Douglas Sams, 18.20 acres on Springcut Road; property division, no monetary consideration
• Audrey Reed to Andrea J. Kessler, 0.83 acres on KY 3008 and 6.77 acres on Old Hare Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Maurice Smith and Lola Smith to Timmy Wayne Hale and Tiffany Renee Hale or survivor, 1.01 acres on KY 830; $12,000
• Sarah Helen Dees to Amanda Dawn Garrison and Aaron Scott Garrison, 2 tracts on East 5th Street; life estate, no monetary consideration
• James G. Reed and Elizabeth Hernandez Red to Tara Cottongim, Lots 59 and 60 in Belle Young Addition; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• William Rose to Brandon Maggard, 1.68 acres on Locust Grove Road; $2,500
