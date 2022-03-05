Feb. 10
• Frolin D. Sequil and Maria E. Sequil to Cesar A. Sequil and Paola E. Sequil, Lot 14 of Pleasant View Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Feb. 11
• Barbara French to Deanna Lea White ad Todd Edward White, 1 acre on KY 363; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Estate of Patricia House, by Caryl Baumgartner, Administratrix of Estate of Patricia House, and Stephanie A. Trantham, trustee, to Caryl Baumgartner and Danny Baumgartner, 7.36 acres on Sublimity-Fariston Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams to Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams, 5.91 acres on Slate Lick Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams to Michael Jason Williams and Carla Michelle Williams, 199.20 acres on Slate Lick Road; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Ralph Lipps and Elaine Lipps to Larry Christopher Newcomb and Lauren Newcomb, Lot 1 in E.M. Shell Subdivision; $84,000
• Dustin Miles and Heaven Miles to Kenneth Jackson and Mesa Jackson, Lot 12 in Phase 1 of Brookside Place Subdivision; $202,000
Feb. 14
• Gregory K. Sizemore to Tamara J. Sizemore, 9.64 acres on Maple Grove School Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Mahan Smith and Mary Ellen Smith to People's Telecom LLC, 0.07 acres on KY 490; $13,000
• Johnnie Belinda Banks and Leroy Banks to Rhonda Pennington Adams, land in Laurel County; $1
• Merle Owens and Allissa Dedra Owens to Tristan Jackson, 1 acre on Upper Raccoon Creek Road; $129,000
• Phyllis J. Owens to Jessica Spotts, Lots 5 and 6 in Ruth Subdivision; $210,000
• Larry Douglas Sams and Kay Sams to Larry Douglas Sams and Kay Sams, .44 acres on Old Whitley-Laurel Road; no monetary consideration
• Larry Douglas Sams and Kay Sams to Larry Douglas Sams and Kay Sams, 13.39 acres on Old Whitley-Laurel Road; no monetary consideration
• Winford Floyd and Barbara D. Floyd, Frances Baxter and Richard Baxter to Dustin Anthony Floyd, 35 acres in Laurel Couty; $40,000
• Jolara LLC to Claico LLC, Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 of A. Eugene Smith and Bruce Evans Lot on Dixie Street; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Todd Claiborne and Carla Claiborne to Claico LLC, 0.72 acres on Wesley Lane; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Todd Claiborne and Carla Claiborne to Claico LLC, 0.31 acres on KY 363; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Homer L. Rice to Alvin Bruce Watson and Jill Lynn Watson, 3 acres on Vaughn Ridge Road; $270,000
• Unknown Heirs, Devisees and Legates of Edith Howard Steele, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Marvin Miller and Sarah Miller Family Trust, 19.93 acres on KY 490;
• Dale Creech and Tina Creech to Anna Litchfield Cassidy and Jason Cassidy, Lot 71 in Freeman Trace Subdivision, Phase 2; $127,000
• Cameron Brummett and Lyndsey Brummett to Jordon Danny Allen, by and through Attorney in Fact Shasta Hurley, and Shasta Hurley, 0.28 acres on Bill George Road; $139,000
• Glenn Wesley Benge and Tara Deaton Benge to Jeffrey T. Weaver, Lots 8, 9, and 10 in C. N. Scoville Subdivision; $230,000
• Chasidy Feltner to Nicholas Pezzi and Melinda Pezzi, 0.21 acres on Hightop Road; $4,000
• Samuel Gabbard and W. Joyce Gabbard to Donald Ray Gilbert and Kathy Sue Gilbert, land in Canyon Park Subdivision; $2,000
• Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Legatees, Devisees of Donna G. Doan, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to 5M Properties LLC, land on Slate Ridge Road; $89,525
Feb. 15
• Frances C. Mills to Shellane Kautzman and Bryce Kautzman, 6.01 acres and 5.97 acres on Bert Allen Road; $210,000
• Josh Greer Farms LLC to Ken Cossell and Elvira Cossell, 10.10+ acres on Old Hare Road; $59,900
• Wanda Douglas and J. T. Douglas, Jane Russell, and Danny Russell to Gill Russell, 6.58 acres on London Dock Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Wanda Douglas and J. T. Douglas, Gill Russell and Sandra Russell andJane Russell to Danny Russell, 13.18 acres on London Dock Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Wanda Douglas and J. T. Douglas, Danny Russell, Gill Russell and Sandra Russell to Jane Russell, 18.57 acres on London Dock Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Cumberland Valley National Bank & Trust Company to Roy Messer Jr. and Brenda G. Ertel, Lots 31, 19, 20 and 30 in Camelot Place Subdivision; $315,000
• Ronnie Elkin to James Logan Napier and Ashley Renee Napier, Lot 14 in Westwood, Phase II; $9,000
• Bruce W. Lominac to C. T. Stavely Construction Inc., land on Sublimity Street and High Street; $73,000
• Lajeanne Jones to Lawrence Rose, 1/2 acre in Laurel County; $500
• Paul David Finley to Patricia Joy Szewczyk and Jason David Finley, 29.05 acres on Rogers Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Paul David Finley to Patricia Joy Szewczyk and Jason David Finley, land on London-Keavy Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Paul David Finley to Patricia Joy Szewczyk and Jason David Finley, Lot 5 in Yorkshire Estates Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Angela Pearl Asher to Johnnie Bell, Lot 19 in Elk Run Estates Subdivision; $228,500
Feb. 16
• Sandra Strickland to Dylan Allen and Samantha Allen or survivor, 1/2 acre on Vox Road; $145,000
• Glenn T. Proffitt and Calley B. Proffitt to Anthony Lozano and Alexandria Weinzano or survivor, 22 acres in Laurel County; $760,000
• Merlin McHenry and Linda McHenry to Brian Arnold Dean, 3 acres on Indian Grave Branch Road; $47,000
• Stella Mason to KTR, LLC, by member Teddie Scalf, 0.5944 acres on Sweet Hollow Road and Hollow View Road; $35,.000
• Premium Development Inc. to Danny L. Beavers and Rhonda G. Beavers, Lot 56 in Fawn Valley Estates; $22,000
