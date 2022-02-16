Feb. 2
• The Estate of Janice S. Blair, by Edsel Blair Jr. as executor, and Tamara S. Blair, Edsel V. Blair Jr. and Vicki Blair, Barry M. Blair and Robin Blair to Kristina Jarvis and Jachob Blair, Lot 6 in Colony Estates; $202,500
• Mary L. Langdon, formerly known as (fka) Mary L. Smith, and William Dale Langdon to Jeremy Dewayne Collett, two tracts on Pine Grove School Road and two tracts on Owsley Road; $400,000
• Holly A. Stroud, same individual as Holly A. Jacobs, to Zachary Jacobs, Lots 16 and 17 in Twin Oaks Estates; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
Feb. 8
• Claudetta Garlic, incorrectly identified as Claudette Garlic, to Kathy T. Hoskins, trustee, to Claudia Garlic and Timothy R. Garlic, property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Kathy Fiechter, same individual as Kathy Feichter, to James H. Walden Jr. and Agnes E. Walden, 0.08 acres on Hawk Creek Road; $133,000
• Charlotte Ann Saunders to George Saunders and Robin Wight, 0.58 acres (Lot 70), Lot 71 and Lot 72 in Blossom Ridge Estates; $185,000
• Dale Schuur and Christine Schuur to Hayes Wilson and Rachael Wilson, 2.61 acres, 1 1/2 acres, 0.67 acres, 2.33 acres, 5 acres and 8.05 acres on Adams Farm Road; $575,000
• Jacob Tyler Gilbert to Chelsi L. Monroe, fka Chelsi L. Gilbert, land on Sublimity Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Spencer Jenkins and Shellee Amanda Jenkins to Amy D. Henson and James Wesley McFadden, 9.03 acres on Rough Creek Road and Hunters Loop; $112,500
• Harold Ballinger Jr. and Leslie Ballinger to Pearl Farler and Deborah Farler or survivor, 1/2 acre on Old County Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Ryan Ballinger and Abbey M. Ballinger to Jordan Hammock and Kella Collins or survivor, Lot 48 in Golden Eagle Estates, Scott Addition, Phase III; $254,900
• Travis J. Hignite and Kerri Hignite to Donnie W. Morgan and Shirley J. Morgan or survivor, 2 acres on Lick Fork Road; $8,000
• Vince Eversole, Vickie Chesnut, Vernon Eversole, Vadas James Eversole, by and through Power of Attorney Joetta Lynn Smith, to Gillis R. Smith and Joann Smith, 3.19 acres on KY 1376; $30,000
• Wayne Langley and Phyllis Langley to Darrell McCracken and Shannon McCracken, 20 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James Edward Asher to Joey Chandler and Tammy Chandler, 0.01 acres on St. John's Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Stewart Strand and Judith B. Strand to Jennifer E. Berreth and Drew Berreth or survivor, 0.165 acres and 0.52 acres on Wood Creek Lake; $364,000
• Bertha Fisher as executrix of Estate of William K. Brannon, to Jacob McCain and Hailey B. McCain, 1.800 acres on U.S. 25; $13,000
• John Hausen and Laura B. Hausen to PEG 155 LLC, 0.92 acres on Chaney Ridge Road; $13,000
• Stephanie Mehler and Gary Mehler to PEG 155 LLC, 0.93 acres on Chaney Ridge Road; $30,000
• Marvin Watts and Deborah Watts to PEG 155 LLC, 1.87 acres on Chaney Ridge Road; $71,000
• McCowan Holdings #11 LLC to Zachary Rice and Heather Rice, property in Sublimity City; $142,750
• Delbert Lynn Nicholson, Leann Hammons Clark and Christopher Clark and Linda N. Gray and Daniel Gray to Linda N. Gray and Daniel Gray, 2.37 acres on Brock-Minton Road; $7,333.33
•Ashley Gray and Kyle Gray to Michelle L. Summers, 8.537 acres and 7.17 acres in Laurel County; $270,000
• Brittany Leigh Blanton and Christopher Blanton to Kathy T. Hoskins, trustee, Lot 13 in Cardinal Estates; no monetary consideration
• Kathy T. Hoskins, trustee to Brittany Leigh Blanton and Christopher Blanton, Lot 13 in Cardinal Estates; no monetary consideration
• Kenneth Ray Philpot and Carolyn Philpot to Debra Jones, 1.81 acres on Marydell Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
Feb. 9
• Roscoe Smith and Ruth E. Smith to Mills-Smith Cemetery, 0.295 acres on Westerfield Road; no monetary consideration
• Roscoe Smith and Ruth Smith to Roscoe Dean Smith, Lot 5 in Chris Mills Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Roscoe Smith and Ruth Smith to Roscoe Dean Smith, 13.321 acres on Westerfield Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Roscoe Smith and Ruth Smith to Roscoe Dean Smith, 17 acres on Dan Westerfield Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charlene T. Perry to Whitney Fleming and Jeffrey Tyler Flemming, .76 acres on Springcut Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Sandra Dean to Jaymi Tiffner, Devin Adams or survivor, 0.469 acres on Slate Ridge Church Road; $280,000
• Mary Strunk to Sherry Deanna Strunk, 0.985 acres on Ridings-Mitchell Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Anita L. Frazier, fka Anita L. Vanderkooi, and Danny Frazier to James Manes and Adriane Manes, land on Wyatt Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Douglas J. Robinson and Marsha Robinson, Debbie McHargue and Randy McHargue, Rick Robinson and Monica Robinson, Steven Robinson and Treasa Robinson, Sandra Smith and Perry Smith, Marcy Carson and Rick Carson, and Johnny k. Robinson and Cheryl Robinson to Douglas J. Robinson and Marsha Robinson, 1.50 acres in Laurel County; $1
• Oscar Rice to Robert Laws Jr., Lot 15 in Block A of Murphy Addition; $55,000
• Robert Laws Jr. to Kenton Hoskins, Lot 15 in Block A of Murphy Addition; $500
• Harold Edward Chesnut, also known as Eddie Chesnut, and June Chesnut to Lois Chesnut, 2 tracts in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jason Dewayne Patterson and Donna Marie Patterson to Charles S. Ramsey and Teresa G. Ramsey or survivor, Lot 25 and half of Lot 24, Lots 26, 27, 28, and part of Lot 29 in Springfield Subdivision; $185,000
• Sharon Henson and Bobby Henson to Melvin Brewer and Wendy C. Brewer, land on Hazel Patch Road; $60,000
