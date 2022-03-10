Feb. 22
• Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Gwen Dalhover, 1.009 acres in Laurel County; $115,000
• Rayburn Keltner and Debbie Keltner to John Keltner and Christy Keltner, also known as (aka) Christie Keltner, 24 acres in Laurel County; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Samuel E. Fouts and Stephanie Fouts to People's Telecom LLC, 0.06 acres on Old Salem Road and Maplesville Road; $5,000
• Phyllis Carol Tincher, aka Carol Tincher, to Gregory Reffett and Mary Reffett, 0.009 acres on Court Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Deborah Saylor, aka Deborah A. Miracle aka Deborah Ann Saylor to Kenneth Saylor, aka Kenneth Denver Saylor, 2.41 acres on Slate Ridge Road; divorce, no monetary consideration
• Deborah Saylor, aka Deborah A. Miracle aka Deborah Ann Saylor to Kenneth Saylor, aka Kenneth Denver Saylor, 0.5 acres on Slate Ridge Road; divorce, no monetary consideration
• Deborah Saylor, aka Deborah A. Miracle aka Deborah Ann Saylor to Kenneth Saylor, aka Kenneth Denver Saylor, 1 acre on Slate Ridge Road; divorce, no monetary consideration
• Deborah Saylor, aka Deborah A. Miracle aka Deborah Ann Saylor to Kenneth Saylor, aka Kenneth Denver Saylor, 0.43 acres on Lily-Boreing Road; divorce, no monetary consideration
• Deborah Saylor, aka Deborah A. Miracle aka Deborah Ann Saylor to Kenneth Saylor, aka Kenneth Denver Saylor, 1+ acre and 1 1/4 acres on Dixie Highway and Boreing Conn Road; divorce, no monetary consideration
• Deborah Saylor, aka Deborah A. Miracle aka Deborah Ann Saylor to Kenneth Saylor, aka Kenneth Denver Saylor, 2.115 acres on Dixie Highway; divorce, no monetary consideration
• Steven Bradley Sizemore and Ashley Madon Sizemore to John L. Hunt and Chelsea L. Hunt, Lot 17 in Stoneybrook Estates; $180,000
• Josh Greer Farms LLC to Austin Dock Cornett and Jessica Denise Cornett, 5.58 acres on Old Hare Road; $39,000
• James E. Wombles to James A. Wombles and Teresa Wombles or survivor, 2 acres on U.S. 25; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James A. Wombles and Teresa Wombles to James E. Wombles, land on U.S. 25; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Rebecca Johnson to Rebecca Johnson and Nicholas Johnson, 0.96 acres on Spring Cut Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Feb. 23
• Aaron Hannah and Mikayla Blair Hannah to Aaron Heatherly and Lakeshia Mabe, Lots 75 and 76 in Westridge Estates Subdivision; $13,500
• The Estate of Danny Shell, by John Shell, executor, to John Shell, 5 acres on Hog Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Elisa Ann Hammons, aka Lisa Hammons, to Michael Gene Brown, 10 acres of Archie Root Farm Property; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• E & M Construction Services Unlimited LLC to James Garland Sergent, 0.46 acres on Conley Road; $25,000
• Eddie Back to Eddie Vaughn and Gina Vaughn, 10 acres on Waterworks Road; $70,000
• Kenneth R. James to Jeffrey W. Neal and Barbara R. Neal, Lot 13 in Cold Hill Subdivision; $18,000
Feb. 24
• Sebastian Mullis and Leah Bevins Mullis to Jacob Like Partin and Kristy Michelle Partin, 0.5193 acres on Moberly Bend Road; $199,900
• Lyubov McDonald and Rex McDonald to Angie Denise King, Lot 5 in Golden Eagle Subdivision; $172,000
• Tommie Gail Forbes to Harvest Time Pentecostal Church, by and through Tammy Sizemore, Secretary, 1.58 acres on Old Hare Road; $15,000
• Andrew Lee and Breanna Lee to Sears Investment Properties Limited Liability Company, previously known as Sears Investment Properties LLC, land on Auger Springs Road; $1
• Sears Investment Properties Limited Liability Company, incorrectly named Sears Investment Properties LLC, to Andrew Lee and Ginger Lee, Lot 3 in Deerfield Estates; $29,000
• Tommy Williamson and Ginger Williamson to Sears Investment Properties Limited Liability Company, previously known as Sears Investment Properties LLC, 8 acres on Auger Springs Road; $1
• Sears Investment Properties Limited Liability Company, previously known as Sears Investment Properties LLC, to Tommy Williamson and Ginger Williamson, Lot 4 in Deerfield Estates; $26,000
• Wesley D. Eaton and Rosella Eaton to Walter D. Eaton Jr., land on Flat Woods Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Danny Russell, Gill Russell and Sandra Russell, and Jane Russell to Wanda Douglas and J. T. Douglas, 18.46 acres on London Dock Road; property exchange, no monetary consideration
• Jerry Roger Clark and Donna Gail Clark to Ashley Fox, 0.78 acres in Laurel County; $155,000
• The Estate of Fannie Louis Thompson, by Robert Thompson, executor; Sherry Bowling, Ellen Christine Colwell, Cereta Parker, Charlena Thompson George and Doug George, Robert Thompson and Wilma Thompson to Brian Herbert Howard and Betty Denise Howard, land on Center Street; $25,000
• Lauren Hostetter and Linda J. Hostetter to Corey Henson and Destiny Henson, 1.12 acres on KY 80 and U.S. 25; $181,000
