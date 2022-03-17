Feb. 28
• Steven Anderson to Robert Anderson and Sherri Anderson, 1.12 acres ob KY 80; $4,000
• George Robinson and Deborah Robinson and Russell Robinson and Angela Robinson to Leota Robinson, land on O'Neil Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Phyllis Carol Tincher, also known as (aka) Carol Tincher to Scioto Properties SP-16, LLC, 2.60 acres on Court Road; $399,000
• London Shopping Center LLC, by and through Baxter Bledsoe Jr., to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on KY 192 and KY 363; $25,000
• Eddsell Reece and Michelle Lee Reese to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.002 acres on KY 192 and KY 363; 0.004 acres, 0.009 acres and tract on KY 192; $16,800
• Bledsoe LLC, by and through Baxter Bledsoe Jr., and Bledsoe Enterprises LLC, by and through Baxter Bledsoe, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, tract on KY 192 and KY 363; $25,000
• Executor of Estate of Shelby Neil Parrott to Greg Parrott, 0.043 acres on Adams Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Executor of Estate of Shelby Neil Parrott to Greg Parrott, 0.48 acres on Old Dorothea Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Executor of Estate of Shelby Neil Parrott to Greg Parrott, 0.01 acres on Adams Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, through Managing Member Karyn Dotson, 0.017 acres, 0.193 acres, 0.175 acres, 3 tracts on Don's Drive; 0.027 acres, 0.058 acres on KY 192 and KY 363; and 3 tracts on Kings Way-Walton Drive; $241,350
• DBLJ Rentals LLC to Brandon Jenkins, 1 acres on Rooks Branch Road; $15,000
• Dylan B. Pennington and Courtney Pennington to Eva Martha Messer, Lot 15 in Arnold Mullins Country Court Subdivision; $175,000
• Gray Property Developments Inc. to Billy Ray Ball, Lot 62 in Deerfoot Valley Subdivision; $25,000
• Phyllis Harrison to Ashley Brooke Asher, 1.88 acres in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
• Mikaela Rivera and Austin McGee to Cainan B. Petrey, 0.766 acres on Oak Ridge Road; $140,000
• Larry David Welch and Rhonda Welch and Sharon Miller to Cameron Hodges, 0.689 acres on KY 1956 and Cole Road; $2,000
• Joey Henson and Sarah Henson, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Mid South Capital Partners LP, 6.075 acres on KY 472.
• Kelly Goss, administrator of Estate of Shirley Ann Goss, aka Shirley Goss, to Michael C. Kirkland and Dovie Kirkland or survivor, Lot 1 in McCann Subdivision; $60,000
March 1
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Shaun Smith, 6.91 acres on Rush Road; $70,000
• Richard L. Durham and Shonda Durham to Brice S. Jewett and Emily Jewett, Lot 7 in Hunting Creek Subdivision; $310,000
• Pierre J. Daigle, aka Pierre Joseph Daigle and Mary R. Daigle or survivor, 0.68 acres on Holly Grove Road; $192,400
• Don Franklin Auto Properties LLC, by and through Eddie Franklin, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 3.751 acres, 1.558 acres and 3 tracts on KY 192 and KY 363, and 3 tracts on Ledford Road; $1,028,440
• The Estate of James C. Bill, by and through executrix Maryanne Bill Ferrell, and Maryanne Bill Ferrell and Lewis Lamar Ferrell to John Elbert Lewis Bill and Angela Lee Bill, 0.33 acres on KY 1006; $77,000
• Bob House to David Brad Freeman, land in Laurel County; gift, no monetary consideration
March 2
• LK&A Properties LLC to Sammy Lipps and Linda Lipps, 0.90 acres on KY 229; $160,000
• Logan McKenzy Gay to Christian Barker, 0.45 acres on Barley Avenue; $94,000
• Martha Bond and Garry Bond to Stallsworth Insurance Servicing LLC, 47 11/16 acres in northern Laurel County; $39,450
• Stephen M. Jones and Michelle R. Jones to Cynthia Maggard and Floyd Maggard or survivor, 2.85 acres on Levi Jackson-Fariston Road; $397,000
• Southern Restoration LLC, aka Southern Restorations LLC, to Christopher M. Grizzard and Kim Grizzard or survivor, , Lot 3A in Calloway Court; $289,900
• Sarah K. Joyce and Andrew H. Joyce to Johnny Bow II, Lot 43 in Paddock Place Subdivision; $187,000
• Gary Edward Chumley to Wesley R. Tipton, trustee, to Gary Edward Chumley, 1.99 acres in Laurel County, 3.93 acres on KY 80 and 0.91 acres on KY 1803; no monetary consideration
• Avamed Corporation to Jack Brown and Debbie Brown, Lot 2 in Phase 1 of Bacho Development Inc.; $490,000
• Jack Sellards and Peggy Sellards to Lyn-Dar Properties LLC, Lot 5 in Whitney Court Subdivision; $100,000
• Glenas Hall, aka Glenn Hall, to Tamara Hall, land in Laurel County; divorce, no monetary consideration
• Glenas Hall, aka Glenn Hall, to Tamara Hall, 1.90 acres on Old City Dam Road; divorce, no monetary consideration
• Jamie Nicole Hess, individually and acting as Administratrix of Estate of Edna Frank Moore, to James Gordon Frank II and Ashley Frank, Lot 19 in Mahan Addition; $25,000
• Rocky Branch Waterfront LLC to Johnny Brock and Shawna Brock, 14 acres on County Farm Road; $75,000
March 3
• James E. Wiley and Josephine Wiley to James S. Wiley and Vicki Wiley, 0.81 acres on Jones Lane and Swiss Lane; gift, no monetary consideration
• Trevor Raper and Megan Raper to Deanna Mackenzie Karr, Lot 24 in Phase 1 of Brookside Place Subdivision; $215,000
• David Smith and Marcella C. Smith to Andrew Wilson, 0.21 acres on East 4th Street/Enterprise Lane; $205,000
• Eva Combs Irrevocable Trust to April May and Adrian Mate, by and through Emily Abner Jewett, trustee; 25 acres in Laurel County; $445,000
• Marie Deaton, through Court Appointed Guardian Jewel Fugate, aka Jewell Fugate, to Cearon Napier and Victoria Napier or survivor, Lot 8 in Robert Binder Subdivision; $155,000
• Shannon Harville and Kim Harville to Lawrence Carl Bentley, 0.50 acres on Sid Harville Road; $70,000
• David Hester and Kathryn Hester to Melinda A. Hester, 5.19 acres on Old Somerset Road, tract in Laurel County, 2.30 acres in Caperton Subdivision, and 96/100 acres on Glenn Avenue; $150,000
• Kish Roofing Inc. to Jeffrey C. Partin, Lots 3 and 4 in Lewis Brothers Subdivision on U.S. 25; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Kayla Faulkner and Tyler Faulkner to Stephen Vickers and Samantha Vickers, Lot 7 in Yorkshire Estates; $249,900
• Dezi Nagy and Teresa Nagy to Benjamin Gregory Garland and Jessica Garland, 20.293 acres on Hazel Patch Road; $285,000
• REM, LLC to Shonda Jones, 0.315 acres on Little Laurel River Road; $15,000
• Kathy Sue Gilbert to Jeremy Ray Gilbert, Lot 10 and 10A in Canyon Park Subdivision and tract in Canyon Park Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Charles Bruner, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to HSBC Bank USA N.A., 1 acre in Laurel County; $31,667
• The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Chad Marcum, 1.86 acres on Old Way Road; $125,000
