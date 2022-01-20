Jan. 3
• Bertha Fisher, as executrix of Estate of William K. Brannon; Bertha Fisher, trustee on behalf of Whitney Brannon; Bertha Fisher, trustee of Wexton Brannon; and Bertha Fisher and Timothy Fisher to Cody Black, 4.534 acres and 1.800 acres on US 25 and Branch Road East; $190,000
• Mid South Capital Partners LP to Star Venues LLC and Bended Knee Farm LLC, 41.34 acres in Laurel County, 17.60 acres, 4.5 acres and 0.26 acres on KY 363, and 25.43 acres on KY 552; $550,000
• LKC Corbin LLC to FLCW Limited Liability Company, .73 acres on Kidd Lane and US 25-E and 1.77 acres on US 25-E; $3,125,000
Jan. 4
• Michele Morin Page to Michele Morin Page (also known as Michele M. Page) and Jean-Maurice Page or survivor, 4 acres on Ridings Mitchell Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jimmy Smith and Misty Smith to Donna Sierra and Osvaldo Sierra or survivor, 0.90 acres on Betty Lane; $200,000
• Sheila Cornish and Leon Cornish to Bennett Adams and Brenda Adams or survivor, land on Fairlawn Drive; $62,000
• Brian Coleman Deaton and Selina S. Deaton to Sabrina J. Shepherd, 3..74 acres on Echo Valley Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Charles E. Bruner and Bradley Wayne Jones, by Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to James Marcum and Wanda Marcum, land on Lem Bruner Road; $42,000, in case of U.S. Bank National Association et al v. Charles E. Bruner, et al
• Dean Gray and Kelli Gray to Travis Hignite and Kerri Hignite or survivor, 48.15 acres on Lick Fork Road; $270,000
• McNeil Properties LLC and Johnny Collette to Fritts Properties LLC, Lot 14 in Hidden Valley Subdivision; $25,000
• McNeil Properties LLC and Johnny Collette to Fritts Properties LLC, Lot 9 in Hidden Valley Subdivision; $20,000
Jan. 5
• Curtis Reik and Rita Reik to James Longmire and Amanda Longmire, Lot 17 in Block 1 of Fisherman's Cove; $5,000
• James T. Harp and Katie Grubb to Christopher John Fischbach and Sarah Fischbach, 1/4 acre in Laurel County; $120,000
• Freeman Branch LLC, by Donta Evans, to Ronald Lewis and Donna Lewis, Lot 64 of Freeman Trace Subdivision; $16,000
• Susan Larkey to Mark Isaac and Vickie Isaac, 4.72 acres and 3.88 acres on Campbell Road; $57,000
• Chris Sowder and Carmen Sowder to Patricia Howell, Lot 27 of Addition to River Bend Estates Subdivision; $285,000
• First Trust Bank, through Max Mitchell, President and CEO, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on KY 192 and KY 363; $3,375
• Griffin Farm Properties LLC, through Managing Member Nelson L. Griffin Jr., to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, tracts on U.S. 25 and Little Drive; $75,000
• Jessie Bennett to Kevin Dalton Thompson, 1.07 acres on Slate Lick Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Kevin Dalton Thompson to Jessie Bennett, 1.07 acres on Slate Lick Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Kathy H. Vires, land in Laurel County; $1
• Edna Fletcher, executor of Estate of Earl Rice, to Edna Fletcher, 1.50 acres on Delbert Hodge Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Robert H. Minton and Lisa Minton to Robert H. Minton and Lisa Minton or survivor, 1 acre on London-Manchester Road; no monetary consideration
Jan. 6
• Gary M. Elza to Gary D. Elza and Jill Elza, 3 acres on Slate Lick Church Road; gift, no monetary consideration
• Michael R. Baase and Dawn L. Baase to Kevin McWhorter and Beverly Whisman, 4.87 acres, 9.50 acres, 4.67 acres, and 7 acres on Todd Branch; $120,750
• Cumberland Lake Shell Inc. to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.009 acres on Dorothea Road and 0.129 acres on US 25-E and I-75; $150,000
• James E. Mullins to James E. Mullins and Tammy R. Mullins, 1.11 acres on Bargo Street; $1
• Zachary Davis to Mikayla Smith, 0.60 acres on C. Smith Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Brandon Tyree and Morgan Tyree to James Matthew Ausmus and Autumn Ausmus, Lot 19 in Wandaland Estates Subdivision; $8,000
• Cole Lewis to Gilbert Woolum, 1.96 acres on KY 552-E; $30,000
Jan. 10
• Bryan Smith, aka Bryan L. Smith, to CTA, LLC, 0.512 acres and 0.512 acres on Levi Jackson Mill Road and South Laurel Road; $575,000
• Mitchell Austin Whitaker and Samantha Alisha Whitaker to Daniel Bryan Burchfield, Lot 14 in Sublimity Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition; $170,500
• James Bray to Andy Lloyd Fields and Deborah Fields, land on KY 1189; $149,900
• Michael Philpot and Kelly Philpot to Larry Douglas Sams and Kay Sams, 13.39 acres on Laurel-Whitley Road; $18,000
• Steve Ormsby and Connie Ormsby to Treasure Cove Properties LLC, 1.54 acres on U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway); $525,000
• Daisy Ramey Kelsey Creech, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Master Commissioner of Laurel Circuit Court, to William Stephen Creech, 4.02 acres on Honeysuckle Lane; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Owen G. Adams, trustee of the John C. Adams Revocable Trust, to Hope Elizabeth Deaton, 64 acres in Laurel County; $35,000
• London Ventures LLC to The Messer Family Revocable Trust, Rhonda Messer Stanton, trustee and Ronnie Messer Jr., trustee 0.32 acres on Amarillo Drive; $15,000
• Sherry Lynne Kelly and Jeffrey Kelly to Sherry Lynne Kelly and Jeffrey Kelly, Lot 1 in Twin Oaks Subdivision and Lot 24 in Phase II of Hemlock Falls Subdivision; $1
• Izetta Turner to Gorman Earl Rush and Virginia Rose Rush, 0.44 acres on West Laurel Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Jaimie R. Evans to Craig W. Roper, Lot 8 of Kentucky Dreamland LLC Project, and 5.0563 acres on J. Gabbard Lane; $1
• Albert Lewis, by and through Power of Attorney Lisa Morgan, to Travis Morgan and Christy Morgan, Lot 20 in Whitney Court Subdivision; $51,000
Jan. 11
• Finley's Inc., formerly known as Finley's Roller Rink Inc., to Ryan Allen, Lots 1, 2 and 4 in Little Acres Subdivision; no monetary consideration
'• Courtney Jaye Bryant and Wesley Brock Bryant to Chelsea Gilbert, Mary Gilbert or survivor, 0.5066 acres on Sim Smith Road; $160,000
• Perry Jerome McCracken to Barry M. Wilkinson, 1.945 acres on McCracken Lane; $16,000
• Gilbert Woolum to Daniel C. Stahler, Lots 5 and 6 in Lynn Acres Subdivision; $199,000
• L&N Federal Credit Union Inc., Tim Root, Executive VP/Chief Operating Officer, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 0.117 acres, and three tracts along Backage Road;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.