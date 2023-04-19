Mar. 29
• Hunter Cole Adkins to Cantina N. Miller, Lot 9 in Block A of Sandy Hills Subdivision; $78,500
• The Estate of Charles R. House, by and through Ernest R. House, administrator; and Ernest R. House, individually, and Nancy House to James E. McDaniel and Elizabeth McDaniel, 12.90 acres on Sinking Creek Road; $40,000
• Donald Keith Tackett and Jennifer Nicole Tackett to Donald Keith Tackett and Jennifer Nicole Tackett, Lot 84 in Phase I of Northland Estates Subdivision; survivorship deed, no monetary consideration
• Larry Dean Harris to Jason Harris, trustee for Harris Family Irrevocable Trust, 19.19 acres, 1 1/2 acres and 1 acre in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
Mar. 30
• Walter Trebolo III and Natasha N. Trebolo, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Kentucky Housing Corporation, 1/2 acre on Perry Lane; $169,181.89, in case of Kentucky Housing v. Walter Trebolo III
•{/em} Shyann Danielle McQueen and Matt McQueen to Houston Cole Hatfield, Lot 58 on Freeman Trace Subdivision, Phase II; love and affection, no monetary consideration
•{/em} Leonard Worley Jr. Revocable Living Trust and Lula B. Worley Revocable Living Trust, by and through trustees Larry Worley, David Michael Worley and Sharon Lynn Boggs to Larry Worley, David Michael Worley and Sharon Lynn Boggs, 11 acres on Spring Branch; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lynn Boggs to Larry Boggs, David Boggs and Sharon Boggs, 11 acres on Spring Branch; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lynn Boggs to Larry Boggs, David Boggs and Sharon Boggs, 47 acres and 0.1833 acres on KY 312; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lynn Boggs to Larry Boggs, David Boggs and Sharon Boggs, 95 acres on Level Green Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lynn Boggs to Larry Boggs, David Boggs and Sharon Boggs, 14 acres in Laurel County; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lynn Boggs to Larry Boggs, David Boggs and Sharon Boggs, 2 tracts and 30 acres and 32 acres in Laurel County and 6.73 acres on Easy Lane; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lynn Boggs to Larry Boggs, David Boggs and Sharon Boggs, 10 acres, 11.02 acres and tract on Day Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lynn Boggs to Larry Boggs, David Boggs and Sharon Boggs, 5 acres on Barton Mill Road; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lynn Boggs to Larry Boggs, David Boggs and Sharon Boggs, 77.7 acres on KY 363; property transfer, no monetary consideration
• Lackey’s LLC to D & K Properties LLC, land on Meyers Baker Road; $2,600,000
• Erin A. Chadwell and Trevor T. Chadwell to Paula Chadwell, Lot 15 of Fawn Valley Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Erin A. Chadwell and Trevor T. Chadwell to Paula Chadwell, Lot 14 of Fawn Valley Estates; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Christopher M. Grizzard and Kim L. Grizzard to David B. Rocha and Rheanna Rocha, Lot 3A in Calloway Court; $305,000
• The Estate of Donnie Lewis to Robin Cobb and Samuel A. Cobb, 17.27 acres on Murray Cemetery Road; $99,000
• Johnny Hopkins and Sandra Hopkins, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Charles Williams, 50 acres on Campground Road; $101,000, in case of Mid South Capital Partners LP v. Johnny Hopkins
• Josh Greer Farms LLC to Corey A. Nolf and Stacie L. Nolf, 20.54 acres on Old Hare Road; $83,000
• Bonnie Winberry, aka Bonnie M. Rogers, and Ira Winberry to Ashley Ann Karr and Jesse Austin Karr, 0.87 acres on Rogers Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Valerie C. Masters to Joanna Tate, Lot 28 in Fawn Valley Estates; $31,200
Mar. 31
• Lisa Campbell Stepp and Stacy Stepp to Karen Campbell Gauthier Young aka Karen Campbell Gauthier, and James Young to Kymberley Meagan Jernigan, Lots 15, 16, 17, and 18 in Block F of Dixie Court Addition to City of Corbin; gift, no monetary consideration
• Patricia Ann Campbell Thorpe and Leland Thorpe to Kymberley Meagan Jernigan, Lots 15, 16, 17 and 18 in Block F of Fawn Valley Estates; gift, no monetary consideration
• Jerry Wayne Campbell to Kymberley Meagan Jernigan, Lots 15, 16, 17, and 18 in Block F of Fawn Valley Estates; gift, no monetary consideration
• Harvey Mayhew Combs Jr. and Teresa Lynn Combs, Shannon Lesher, and Successor, Trustee of Harvey Mayhew Combs Sr. Irrevocable Trust, Shannon Lesher and Aaron Lesher and Ryan Combs to Cynthia D. Feiler and Mark S. Felier or survivor, 5.90 acres on Buggs Lane and KY 3497 (London Dock Road); $130,000
• E. Faye Tabor Morelli, aka Eunice Faye Singleton, and Mario Oto Morelli to Taylor Anne Singleton, Joseph Marshall Singleton and Christopher William Hunter Singleton, 1.0731 acres on Old Crab Orchard Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• William H. Hampton and Sheila P. Hampton to William Daniel Hampton and Torie D. Hampton, 2/10 acres and 1 acre on Bald Rock Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• James H. Keller and Linda J. Keller, Larry Medius Woodyard and Carol June Woodyard to Kristy Lynn Matherly and Sarah Meller Mize, 0.88 acres on KY 1956 and Keller Road; $25,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.