Oct. 1
• Cecil J. Moore and Nicole M. Moore to Cecil J. Moore, land on U.S. 25; gift, no monetary consideration
• Betty Minor, executrix of Estate of Fred Clem Sr., also known as Fred Clem, to Tarrah Sexton, land on KY 363; $100,000
• Shirley Hurley to Maria Delos Angeles Rush, land in Laurel County; $5,000
• Melissa Sears Bunch and Johnny Bunch to Eric Ray Meade, Lot 8 in Woodland Heights Estates, Section Two; $177,500
• Community Trust Bank Inc., by and through Mark A. Gooch, President and CEO, to Commonwealth of kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on KY 192; $2,775
• SLLR, LLC to SLLR, LLC, 0.584 acres on Pleasant View Road, $1
• Cody McElroy and Amelia Louse McElroy to Edward W. Dunn and Mary Ann Dunn, 0.31 acres on Mary Dell Road; $172,000
• Laird Taylor Orr Jr. and Carolyn Orr to Bridget L. Dunaway, 2.535 acres and 0.148 acres on Randall Hill Drive; $27,500
• John D. Weaver to Linda Sue Weaver, 13.73 acres on Burnett Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• John D. Weaver to Linda Sue Weaver, 0.72 acres on Burnett Road; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• REM, LLC to Donald Pie and Judy Poe or survivor, Lot 9 in Kentucky Family Estates; $89,000
• The Estate of Dock Daniels to Anthony Brock, 41.40 acres on KY 229; $35,000
Oct. 4
• Sheila Bruner Cupp to Penny Bruner Ollis and Kenneth Ollis, land on Falls Street; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Queenie Binker to Debbie Elaine Johnson and Shawna Marie Johnson, Lot 18 in Saddlebrook Garden Homes; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Carie A. Bowling, formerly known as Carie A. Belile, and Charles Bowling to Troy Wayne Feltner and Angela Gail Feltner or survivor, Lot 22 in Norwood Subdivision; $222,500
• Mike Woods and Susan Woods to Justin Blake Oliver and Jamie Leigh Oliver or survivor, Lot 33 in Cliff's Edge Subdivision, Phase I; $35,000
• Carol Brandenburg and Phillip Brandenburg to London One LLC, 0.29 acres on KY 490; $20,000
• Oma Kissick, by and through Douglas G. Benge, Laurel County Master Commissioner, to Lauren Morgan and Tina Cobb Morgan, 1.61 acres on KY 490 and Greenmount Victory Road; $121,000, in case of J.P. Morgan Acquisition Corp v. Oma Kissick, et al.
• Kenneth Davis and Samantha Davis to Monica L. Smith, 2 acres on Pine Hill Brock Road; $140,000
• Emmitt Whitaker and Faith Whitaker to Zachery Felix Watts Cornett ad Zachery Felix Watts Cornett as custodian for Bryce Caleb Howard, 0.49 acres on Lily Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Amy Shae Roberts to Roger Dale Powers and Carol Ann Powers, 2 acres and 0.23 acres near Meadow Brook Chateau Subdivision; $325,000
• DGS Development Ltd. to Jonathan L. Dugger and Breanna K. Napier, 5.7651 acres on Taylor School Road; $34,500
• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to 3576 Properties LLC, 2.95 acres and 0.49 acres near Blue Gill Avenue; $116,000
• Anthony Clyde Wortham, incorrectly listed as Anthony Clyde Worthum, to Steven L. Peckham and Cynthia D. Peckham, 1.21 acres on Maplesville Road; $132,000
• James A. Ridings, administrator of Estate of Gary Edward Patton, to Timothy A. Caldwell and Stacy Caldwell, land on Roy Dugger Road; $65,000
• Tina Lee Jones and Curtis Jones and Irvine Lawrence Miller to Johnny Bentley and Angela or survivor, 0.042 acres on Southard Road and McWhorter Road; $1
Oct 5
• Rondell L. Rapier and Theresa L. Rapier to Phyllis Carol Tincher, 3 tracrts on West 7th Street; $345,000
• Clayton J. Covey and Peggy Covey to Philip Gilkison and Jadene Gilkison, 0.43 acres in Laurel County; $100,000
• New Rez LLC, fka New Penn Financial LLC doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Kenny Day, 52 acres and 1.62 acres on Topton Road; $180,000
• Jared E. Finley, aka Jared Elijah Finley, and Michelle Lee Finley to Jared E. Finley and Michelle Lee Finley, 5.19 acres on White Oak Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Shannon R. Smith to Dale T. Shannon III, 0.77 acres on Echo Valley Road; gift, no monetary consideration
Oct. 6
• Myles Minix to MORE, LLC, 1.07 acres on Ball Cemetery Road; $15,000
• Joe Arnett to Darryl W. Bolton, 1.4 acres in Laurel County; $10,000
• James Smith and Derhonda Smith to John M. Root and Ashley D. Root, fka Amy Henson, or survivor, 1 acre in Laurel County; $186,500
• Jennifer Bruner to Deborah Robinson, 1.61 acres and 0.92 acres on Philpot Road; $248,000
• Howard Bruce Wheeler and Tammy Wheeler to Justin Nolan, Lot 5 in James Mounce Subdivision; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• Curtis Jackson to Roger Shell Jr. and Candace Asher, land in Laurel County; $142,500
• Leland McPhetridge to Charles R. Jones, 0.17 acres and 4.09 acres on KY 363 and KY 552; $6,350
• Robert L. McKnight and Leslie-Anne R. McKnight to Hannah Mae Bledsoe Zarek or survivor, 6.05 acres on KY 830; $137,077
• John Costa Jr. to Smith Global II, LLC, 0.5 acres on Wendell Way; $1,000,000
• Premium Development Inc. to Bluegrass Roost Investment Group LLC, Lot 10 in Fawn Valley Estates; $25,000
Oct. 7
• Elizabeth Coleman fka Eilzabeth Harp and Kevin Coleman to Janet Evans and David Evans or survivor, 1/2 of Lot 16 and 1/2 of Lot 17 in Roberts Subdivision; $114,000
• Linda McWilliams to Mark Bays and Brandy Bays, 0.8 acres on Dorothea Road; $105,000
• Beverly Kirby, co-executrix of Estate of Martha Smith, and Jennifer Hayre, co-executrix of Estate of Martha Smith, to Alan A. Smith III, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Jessica A. Chadwell, 10.44 acres on Camp Branch Road; $250,000
• Earl E. Fox and Freda C. Cox to Olis G. Rutherford and Donna R. Rutherford or survivor, 3.824 acres on KY 1223; $3,000
• James R. Westenhoefer, trustee of Estate of Melinda Ann Mansfield, to Jesse A. Proffitt, Lots 14 and 15 in Block One of Holly Oak Estates; $90,100
Oct. 8
• Jerry Wynn and Patsy Wynn to Nathaniel Douglas Dillon and Kristina Lynn Dillon, 4.301 acres on KY 363; $150,000
• James W. Hobbs, by and through Attorney-in-Fact Carol Hobs, and Carol Hobbs to brian Shepherd, 0.73 acres on McGill Wyan Road and Wyan Road; $150,000
• DMEC Properties LLC, by and through Michael Hardin, manager, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, land on KY 192 and KY 363; $2,500
• Smith Global II, LLC, by and through Bridgete Smith and Scott Smith, to Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lan don KY 192 and KY 363; $10,000
• Michael W. Trett and Lisa A. Trett to LTG Properties LLC, 9.76 acres on Frantz Road; $200,000
• Kathleen H. Vires, aka Katheleen H. Vires to Sylvia Lene Smith and Elvis Wayne Stamper, 0.45 acres on KY 363; $65,000
• Andrew Adams and Sara Adams to Kelli Cusick, Lot 16 in Cedar Point Subdivision; $21,,500
• Joshua Hill Mize and Sarah Ann Mize, fka Sarah Ann Keller, to Micah Nicholson, 15 acres on Falls City Road; $50,000
• Arnold Hoskins to Charlene Miller, fka Charlene Miller Hoskins, 45 acres in Laurel County; divorce settlement, no monetary consideration
• Mid South Capital Partners LP to Buster Grubb, 0.4198 acres on Eversole Road; $9,250
• Glenn Williams and Gina Williams to Tommy Pennington, Tyler Pennington, Trevor Pennington and Sarah Bayless, 0.57 acres on Hawk Creek Road; love and affection, no monetary consideration
• W. A. Blanton, aka Bill Blanton, Janet Thomas, Jeffrey Blanton and Bredgitte, Donna Collier and Robbie Collier, Christy Whitson and Brandon Whitson and Ronald Oakley and Louise Oakley to Madison Baker, .6 acre on Blanton Lane; $45,000
• Kimberly Ann Craig to Michael Dixon and Tracy Dixon, Lot 7 in Hardin Heritage Subdivision; $15,000
• Unified Services Holding Inc. to Sam Vernon and Gina Vernon, 1/2 acre on U.S. 25; $230,000
