The glitz and glamour of the Kentucky Derby can be found here in London this year with a “Fun-Raiser” hosted by Ladies of the Rhubarb Pie.
The event will be held at Heritage Hills Theater from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from any organization member or at 306 Spring Street, Suite 2 in London.
The evening will offer the televised 149th run of the famous Kentucky Derby with live betting, a cash bar, heavy Hors d-oeuvres, a silent auction and Best Dressed prizes.
If attending the Derby or Keeneland in person is not in your current plans, you can keep the Derby spirit with the fancy dress-up and hats to signify this traditional event that brings Kentucky recognition worldwide.
