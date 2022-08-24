It’s a storied career that Les Dixon leaves behind as he lays down his pen and embarks on a new chapter.
Dixon’s official “last day” as Sports Editor for The Sentinel Echo and Times Tribune was July 29, although he has still been involved with the start of football season.
Dixon was honored by his co-workers for a 31-year career of covering sports for the Tri-County area.
He was still in high school when he began assisting Sentinel-Echo sports editor Jim McAlister with sports coverage. A few years later, McAlister left the London newspaper and went to become Sports Editor for the Times-Tribune. That set up the road for Dixon to take the helm in Corbin sports coverage.
Dixon had also served as Sports Editor for the London News Journal in the interlude, then returned to Corbin.
“It’s been a good career,” he said during a special luncheon by his co-workers on Friday.
Dixon, who has been a tried-and-true Atlanta Braves fan, was presented with a photo collage of the Braves winning the championship title of the 2021 World Series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.