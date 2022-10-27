Thanksgiving is a time when families gather to feast and fellowship.
But with skyrocketing grocery prices, the festivities at many homes may be somewhat subdued this year.
So in keeping with their mission of helping others in need, St. Williams Catholic Church has partnered again with local businesses and individuals to provide a Thanksgiving Basket for families in need.
The food collection drive has launched this year and will continue through November 15. Donations may be dropped off at the church at 521 West Fifth Street.
Food items requested include: 2 cans of corn, 1 large can of yams, 2 boxes of macaroni and cheese, 2 cans of gravy, 2 bags of pinto beans, 2 cans of fruit cocktail, 1 cake mix and frosting, 2 cans of green beans, 1 box of stuffing, 2 cans of peas, 2 boxes of instant potatoes, and 2 cans of cranberry sauce and $40 to cover the cost of perishable items.
A $65 contribution will cover the entire cost of a complete food basket. That includes a turkey and rolls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.