The Christmas setting of Town Center Park is the perfect location for a Christmas play and the newly formed Millstone Theater Guild is delivering just that.
In a dual debut, Millstone Community Theatre Guild is presenting its first play, “Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles” on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 in two free performances to introduce itself to the London/Laurel community.
“Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles” is a 40-minute lighthearted Christmas play that begins similar to a TV interview with a live edition of “The Santa Claus Chronicles” at the North Pole a few days before Christmas.
In a press conference, Santa’s press secretary fields questions from reporters regarding Santa Claus, such as what is his favorite food and how does he know who is naughty and nice.
No pre-Christmas recognition could take place without the jolly elves, and this production features the elves — Eeny, Meeny, Miney and Sol — who ensure that Santa’s reindeer are in tip-top shape for their round-the-world Christmas Eve flight. The other elves man the gift suggestion hotline.
Absent from the interviews, however, is Mrs. Claus, which prompts questions about her activities as the North Pole’s biggest night draws near. Where is Mrs. Claus and what is she doing is the mystery that unfolds — with an ending that leaves the audience with smiles on their faces.
Keeping with the community theatre theme, the cast of the show brings some familiar faces to the stage. The dual debut has another “dual” facet — some of the cast members play two roles in the show. The cast consists of:
Host — David Sweet
Press Secretary- Catherine Faubush
Reporter — Sam Wilson
Reporter — Layla Sizemore
Reporter — Ben Fawbush
Reporter — Kobe Wilson
Santa — Harold Dyche
Eeny — Caroline Smith
Reporter — Sam Wilson
Meeny — Eli Smith
Miney — Zack Wilson
Sol — Macy Brown
Sarge — Ben Fawbush
Gladys — Virginia Harris
Betty — Layla Sizemore
Merv — Sam Wilson
Matilda — Catherine Fawbush
Flo — Janet Brown
Mrs. Claus — Nancy Workman
Cleo — Macy Brown
Fiona — Catherine Fawbush
The London community has been without a theatrical group for over 10 years and the launching of a new group has been the undertaking of several individuals. Liz Michael, who taught at Sue Bennett College and directed several plays here as well as in Tennessee, is the founding director. The board members include Mark Pratt, Troy House, Abbey Brown, Karen Combs, Danny Phelps, David Sweet, Linda Eslinger, Jim Woody, Heather Ponder, and Jason Dickerson. The theatre group first met in April and have obtained their 501 C 3 non-profit status and are beginning to fundraise.
The mission of Millstone Community Theatre Guild is to enrich, educate, and entertain the community by providing a creative outlet for self expression.
The group is currently reading plays and planning to produce four shows each year with their base in the Belle Bennett Auditorium on the former Sue Bennett College campus (now known as Sue Bennett Properties), on West 5th Street. While that building undergoes renovations, the group will perform at other venues, to be announced as available.
For Michael, the organization of the theatre group is a fulfilling goal that she set many years ago. She was involved in the London Community Theatre Guild, but moved away and resided in Tennessee for many years. As a former theater buff and drama teacher/director/actor, Michael promised herself should she return to London, she would start another theatrical group.
“It is a dream coming true that I really never thought would,” she said. “We have accomplished all this and are in production for our first show in the span of seven months. I can hardly believe it.”
Anyone wishing to participate in upcoming productions are welcomed. Those announcements will be posted on Millstone Community Theatre Guild’s Facebook page or Liz Michael’s Facebook page.
Membership fees are $25 to become a voting member of the Guild. Membership is not required to participate as an actor, director or volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.