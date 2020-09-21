LONDON, Ky. – Adam Franson, DO, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Orthopedics in London as an orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Franson was born and raised in Maine but has always been eager to move to the South. He says he’s looking forward to growing as a surgeon in London and helping his patients get back on their feet.
“I am really involved with my patients,” said Dr. Franson. “I try to be very respectful and attentive to other issues they have going on in their lives. At the end of the day, I want them to have successful outcomes and be able to get back to living a normal life.”
Dr. Franson received his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri. He completed an internship and orthopaedic residency from Genesys Regional Medical Center in Michigan. Dr. Franson is completing requirements to become board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery.
After a year in medical school, Dr. Franson completed a church mission trip to Brazil. During his two-year journey, he says he realized the health care issues that developing countries face. This intrigued him to discover how he could help others. Dr. Franson knew that orthopedics was the right field for him since he enjoys treating sports injuries, fixing things and working with his hands.
Dr. Franson works with patients to determine the best course of treatment for them. “For my patients, I always try to see if we can treat them without surgery and focus on exploring other options,” said. Dr. Franson. “We discuss those options, which may include surgery, but ultimately I want them to make the decision that makes them feel most comfortable.”
When Dr. Franson is outside of the hospital, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Melissa, and their five children. He is active outdoors, involved in cycling and enjoys tending to his horses. Currently, Dr. Franson and his family are hosting an exchange student from Guatemala.
“After living in Michigan for a while, we knew moving to the South was the best option for my family,” said Dr. Franson, “I loved the culture, climate and the people at Saint Joseph London. It’s a perfect fit.”
Dr. Franson is accepting new patients. His office is located at 160 London Mountain View Drive in London. To make an appointment with Dr. Franson, visit www.CHISaintJosephHealth.org or call 859.519.3690.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.