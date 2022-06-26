LONDON — Brett Akers, DO, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Urology in London. With a passion for urology and a love for his home state, Dr. Akers is looking forward to sharing his extensive experience with patients in southeastern Kentucky.
“My father was a family physician, so I was always around medicine,” said Dr. Akers. “Ever since then, I knew I wanted to be a physician. When I was in medical school, I decided I wanted to do something in surgery.”
With a desire to serve the greater good, Dr. Akers, who is originally from McDowell, Kentucky, obtained his undergraduate degree at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky, and his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine & Surgery in Iowa. He completed a urological surgery residency through Michigan State University Garden City Hospital Campus in Garden City, Michigan, before beginning his medical career in Pikeville in 2001.
Dr. Akers is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery in urological surgery.
Dr. Akers said his mission in returning to Eastern Kentucky is to address any issues that play a large role in urological health and notes that he sees patients at every stage in life. “Urology is a birth to the grave type of specialty. People throughout the whole spectrum need urologists for all sorts of reasons,” he said. “Eastern Kentucky is the middle of the ‘stone belt.’ There are a lot of issues with kidney stones in the area.”
Dr. Akers’s philosophy on patient care is that you “treat everybody like you are family. My number one thing is, treat people the way you want to be treated and the way you want your family to be treated.”
When Dr. Akers isn’t caring for his fellow Kentuckians, he enjoys spending time with his family doing various aquatic activities, traveling, and cheering on University of Kentucky football and basketball teams. Dr. Akers has been married to his wife, Debbie, a physical therapist, for 21 years.
“Our family is in Kentucky and we like being in Kentucky,” said Dr. Akers. “If you’re from Eastern Kentucky, you have that connection. People there need help. The Good Lord puts you where He wants you.”
Dr. Akers is accepting new patients and practices at 1025 Saint Joseph Lane in London. To make an appointment, visit www.CHISaintJosephHealth.org or call 606.864.4040.
