On a recent sunny Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Jean-Maurice Pagé’s home is packed with boxes. In between them roams Zelda, who is more princess than pug. On the dining room credenza sits a coffee mug featuring a Canadian flag. But mostly, the pretty place that has been home for the past 24 years has become a staging ground for an upcoming move to Columbus, Ohio, marking the end of Dr. Pagé’s enviable and groundbreaking career in London.
“I’d do it all over again,” he said.
Pagé and Dr. Patrice Beliveau were the first orthopedic surgeons to practice in London. They performed the first spine surgery, total joint replacement surgeries, and hand surgeries in the area.
“Because of them, hundreds of people in Laurel County have new knees, hips and shoulders,” wife Michele Pagé said.
The Pagés’ arrived in London from Montreal, Canada, in 1999 about a year after Beliveau invited them down for a visit. Beliveau, also of Montreal, had been lured by more French-Canadian doctors —OB/GYNs Dr. Yvon Parent and Dr. Marc Brière — who had established their practices in the area.
With great and immediate demand for his expertise, Beliveau quickly realized he needed help and contacted his former teacher, Dr. Pagé.
“He said, ‘Can you send me some of your students? I need help,’ and I said, ‘What about me?’” Dr. Pagé said.
Pagé had been teaching and practicing as an orthopedic surgeon at University of Montreal Medical School for 24 years and become disenchanted with socialized medicine and its limitations.
Seeing that Beliveau was able to do the work he’d been dreaming of, Dr. Pagé and Michele decided the big move was worth it.
But it wasn’t without sacrifice. First, they had five children — Maurice-Pierre, Alexandre, Marie-Josée, Andrée-Anne, and Jean-Michel — to consider.
Also, they had spoken French their whole lives and only had a basic command of the English language.
But Beliveau was persuasive, and the opportunity to start fresh was enticing. By July of 1999, all seven of the Pagés had made the move and, by Christmas, the Pagé children, ranging in age from 6 to 19, were in school and quickly becoming fluent in English.
“I don’t know if it’s London or that it’s a small community, but the schools in North Laurel have been very good to us,” Michele said. “We received a lot of support.”
Today, three of the Pagé children are physicians, one is a pediatric dentist, and one is a mining engineer.
Things didn’t go quite as smoothly for Dr. and Mrs. Pagé.
“Patients didn’t understand him, and he didn’t understand them,” Michele laughed.
But they found people in southeastern Kentucky were patient.
“They would say to us, ‘We don’t speak English very well either,’” Michele said. “Then, as we improved, they would say, ‘Can you talk to us a little bit more? We love your accent.’”
Pagé and Beliveau stayed with Marymount Hospital for two years before deciding to open their own practice. Together, they shared a beautiful academic partnership.
“Me and Beliveau, we never had any problems,” Pagé said. “When we had difficult cases, we would say, ‘Why don’t we try this, what do you think about that?’ We would always present the cases to each other.”
“They complete each other,” Michele added.
Every night before a surgery, Dr. Pagé would pull out thick textbooks and painstakingly review the details of what he expected to be involved the next day, a routine he maintained until he retired in June.
“He had all the books in the bedroom,” Michele said. “Would read all the new articles. Go to all the conferences. So many books.”
“I love that there is a problem and then a fix in being a surgeon,” Pagé said. “There is a before and an after. And here, we were doing everything. That’s what I like.”
Soon, Pagé and Beliveau were adding partners to their practice. They built a facility on London Mountain View Drive near Shiloh Steakhouse and stayed constantly busy, performing everything from flap surgeries to amputations to hundreds of joint replacements. With Michele running the managerial side, the Joint Commission deemed their practice a total joint center of excellence in 2014.
And the Pagé family was flourishing, embracing their new culture. When asked about her favorite tradition in the United States, Michele immediately answered “Thanksgiving.”
“We also like Fourth of July. The fireworks,” she added. “We learned to like country music. We loved to go on the lake. And UK basketball.”
“And bourbon,” Dr. Pagé added.
The Pagés have moved to Columbus, where three of their children have made their homes. They look forward to time spent with their 10 — soon to be 12 — grandchildren and Dr. Pagé hopes to have more time for another of his loves — sailing.
But they will always be thought of fondly in their second home in London.
“Beyond all of his professional accomplishments, Dr. Pagé is an incredible human being, treating all patients and employees with great respect and kindness,” Beliveau said. “He is a pillar of this community, and I feel incredibly lucky to call him my friend.”
John Yanes, president of Saint Joseph London, agreed.
“To say that it’s been a pleasure to work with Dr. Pagé is an understatement,” he said. “I certainly respect Dr. Pagé for his medical expertise and admire him for his unwavering service to the hospital and our community. I believe not only our hospital, but London, Ky., is a better place because of Dr. Pagé.”
