Regina Kaur, MD, recently joined CHI Saint Joseph Health – Primary Care in London. Dr. Kaur was born and raised in Malaysia, and as a child, she often found herself volunteering in her community with her father, including assisting at vaccination camps, which sparked her interest in serving others. She said her passion for helping others later in life stemmed from watching her father, an engineer, suffer at the end of his life due to cancer.
“Watching him suffer at the end of cancer was hard,” said Dr. Kaur. “Many of his symptoms could have been managed, and I wish he would have had a geriatrician. This is what drew me into the medical field. There’s a huge need for geriatricians and palliative care doctors here, and I hope to make a difference in the community.”
Dr. Kaur personifies the health care system’s values as she cares and leads with compassion and inclusivity. She said she is happiest when helping others, and she is excited to be a part of a team that feels the same way and is changing lives. Her favorite part of being a physician is creating genuine relationships with her patients, learning how to work with them and understand their medical history.
“The best part about my job is the patient connection,” said Dr. Kaur. “I love talking to people. Everyone has their own story, and the amazing stories I hear help me to grow as a person and a physician. While this job can be stressful, the lives you touch and those who touch you are worth it. There’s a lot of love in this field.”
While Dr. Kaur enjoys a focus on geriatric patients and palliative care, she treats adults of all ages. She prides herself on putting her patients first and being realistic with them, even when she says reality can be hard to hear.
Dr. Kaur brings years of medical experience to CHI Saint Joseph Health – Primary Care in London. She attended medical school at Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Romania, was a resident with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai’s Internal Medicine Program in Queens, New York, and was a fellow with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.
Dr. Kaur has been part of multiple published articles and medical conference presentations and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). Along with her medical knowledge, she is also fluent in English, Punjabi, Hindi, and Malaysian-speaking languages.
In her time away from work, Dr. Kaur enjoys spending time with her husband, who also practices medicine, exploring Kentucky, renovating their home, and trying all the down-home Southern cooking.
Dr. Kaur is practicing at CHI Saint Joseph Health – Primary Care in London, located at 1025 Saint Joseph Lane. To make an appointment, please call 606.330.2377.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.