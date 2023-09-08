Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) recently announced the award of more than $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Kentucky nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools — including $4,000 to East Bernstadt Independent School.
According to Principal Susan Elza, first-grade teacher Sarah Green applied for the Dollar General Grant in April.
“Mrs. Green had been working towards her Library Media Specialist Masters Degree through Eastern Kentucky University and had to apply for a grant as part of an exit portfolio requirement,” Elza stated. In August of 2023 she was notified that the grant of $4,000 had been awarded to the school.”
Funds can be used to purchase instructional materials to support literacy.
“Mrs. Green is currently looking at book sets for classroom libraries, classroom sets of decodables and possible professional development opportunities,” the principal continued. “She will continue to work with administration and other educators within the building to decide what additional materials would be beneficial in supporting literacy instruction for students.”
The funds are part of nearly $2.6 million recently awarded across the country for recipients to use for purchasing books, technology, equipment or materials to help extend a brighter future for K-12 students.
“We are proud to award these grants to literacy and education programs across the country and support their meaningful work of expanding children’s joy of reading and creating a foundation for future educational growth,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We are excited to make a difference in thousands of students’ lives through these donations and look forward to making more positive impacts as we celebrate the Foundation’s 30th anniversary year.”
A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The Kentucky grants are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 7,300 individuals in the state.
Applications for the 2024 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.
To shine an additional light on literacy, the DGLF is also currently hosting its fourth annual The Yellow Glasses Project through September 8 (or while supplies last). Customers can purchase yellow sunglasses at Dollar General stores for $2 each, and all proceeds benefit the Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.