A teacher from East Bernstadt Elementary School is among two dozen recently chosen for Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards and competing for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year title.
Cassandra Walden, originally from Williamsburg, is about to start her sixth year teaching kindergarten at East Bernstadt Elementary.
The teachers will be honored in September, and the Kentucky Elementary, Middle and High School Teachers of the Year will be announced, the state Department of Education said. The 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be named from the group of three finalists.
