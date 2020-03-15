East Bernstadt Independent School classes have been moved online for the next two weeks. This action is in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with the school wanting to limit exposure of illness to students, families and staff.
East Bernstadt students will have two weeks of Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days starting Monday, March 16, and ending Friday, March 27. The NTI days will lead to spring break, starting Monday, March 30, with students returning to the school grounds on Monday, April 6.
While the NTI days are in effect, students will be working on class assignments online at home. If a student does not have internet access, the school will provide paper copies of their work.
Staff will still have to attend the campus. If a student has questions about their work, he or she can call the school at 606-843-6221 and request assistance from their teacher.
During the two NTI weeks, breakfast and lunch will be available to all students for pick up in the cafeteria. Breakfast will be available between 7:30 a.m and 8:30 a.m. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
For those who are unable to pick up meals during the two NTI weeks, the East Bernstadt FRYSC (Family Resource Youth Service Center) can be called at 843-6713 to arrange for delivery. If additional kids are with students, they can receive meals if they are 18 or younger. They do not have to be students at East Bernstadt Independent School.
For more information, read East Bernstadt Independent's announcement of the transition to NTI on their website at https://www.e-bernstadt.k12.ky.us/News/20701#sthash.iFbfL1lv.dpbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.