While the new school year got off to a smooth start for students of East Bernstadt Independent School on Thursday, administrators and board members were faced with dealing with tax issues for the upcoming year that evening.
The first issue facing school officials was a prior year property tax return error by Cumberland Cooperage (Robinson Stave Mill). This error resulted in an overpayment by Cumberland Cooperage and they have requested that amount be refunded from the school district. During Thursday’s meeting, school officials and board members discussed their options to repay the amount. After an extended discussion, board members voted for school officials to contact the cooperage and try to set up payments on the $169,000 overpayment.
Board members also set tax rates on real, tangible and personal property for the upcoming tax season. The board lowered tax rates by setting the real estate rate at 46.7 cents per $100 of value and the personal property tax rate at 47.2 cents per $100. The motor vehicle tax rate remained the same at 45.7 cents per $100.
Mike Burns, the IT specialist for the district, said the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) had had problems with potential hackers and was stressing more secure websites for school districts across the state.
“There were almost 4 1/2 million attempts last year to breach KDE data. Be extremely diligent,” Burns said.
That includes closing out information on computers that contain sensitive information, although Burns added that there had been instances of “phishing attempts” on the school’s information.
“There were no data breaches that we know of,” he added.
Principal Susan Elza reported that the first day showed an enrollment of 453 students, which did not include the preschool students that numbered around 58 young students.
A new temporary position to assist in the IT department while new phone lines and equipment are installed at the school was approved unanimously by board members. The position is expected to last a maximum of 40 days.
Student pickup and drop-off policies were also a topic discussed during Thursday’s meeting.
Board member Lucas Joyner said two tags for families should be issued, with additional tags charged at $10 each. The car tags allow school staff to locate the student and have them in line for pickup for a more efficient traffic flow.
Joyner added that sometimes grandparents or caregivers have to pick up children and those doing so on a regular basis might be interested in procuring a tag of their own.
Admission fees for school events were also discussed, again with Joyner suggesting a universal one-time pass that would allow admission to any sporting event where fees are charged. Those passes would be similar to the former “season pass” and would allow ticket holders to attend any sporting event, be it boys or girls basketball or other sports.
That discussion came after raising the individual admission fee to sporting events from $3 to $5. Superintendent Vicki Jones said all sporting events at the county middle schools had been $5, suggesting that the East Bernstadt district meet the same level. Elza said the first girls’ basketball game had been set for Aug. 15.
The costs for crime checks, which are required by all school districts for potential employees, also brought discussion by board members. The school district has been picking up the tab for those crime checks — and often, has borne the cost themselves if applicants did not accept the job. While some board members felt requiring potential employees to pay for their crime checks up front would discourage applicants, others felt that reimbursing the fees through payroll would be more cost-efficient for the district.
In other actions, board members voted favorably for:
• Agreement with Second Mile Behavioral Health to retain the same two counselors used in the past. Jones said the familiarity of the students with those counselors was vital to the success of the counseling services offered.
• Agreement with GEAR UP with Partners for Rural Impact grant. Formerly the agreement was through Berea College.
• Financial officer Amy Brown announced the school system audit had shown the district with a 20% contingency. The state requires a 2% contingency.
• Notice of Rights of Students, under KRS 158.153, which allows students to pray at school.
