It was the next to last item on the East Bernstadt School board agenda last week that school board members and administrators wanted to skip.
“Do I have to go over this item?” asked board chair Jim Sutton, as he looked up at Finance Officer Amy Brown.
Brown smiled as her eyes filled with tears, as board members and administrators bid her farewell for a new job with the Whitley County School District.
“This is Amy’s last meeting. She’s been wonderful to work with,” said Superintendent Vicki Jones. “I hate to see her go but I’d never deny anyone the opportunity to advance.”
Brown has been the Finance Officer at the East Bernstadt district for three years. Her position is being filled by former school Finance Officer Adam Hooker, who recently resigned from the Laurel County School District in the same position.
Before the emotional goodbye to Brown, board members got straight to business. Jones said that one allotment of the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds remained and would be used to upgrade a playground area. The preschool playground has already been upgraded, with the mulch bedding being removed and replaced with a rubber matting.
Jones explained that safety regulations recommend replacing the mulch covering with the rubber matting which is considered safer.
“The mulch is gone; the preschool playground was finished last year, so we’re using the ESSER funds,” she said.
ESSER funds were established and distributed following the COVID pandemic.
Funds to renovate the school’s cafeteria are also being used. Principal Susan Elza said the upper windows in the cafeteria allowed light to come through, often interfering in activities being held in that area. Board members previously approved using additional school funds to remedy that situation.
Some outdated items were approved for surplus properties, including several old laptops and iPads. Elza said those could be sold, while others would be given to students who did not currently have that equipment. Tables from the cafeteria that have been replaced with new equipment were also on the surplus list.
The school calendar for the upcoming year was approved, with August 10 being the first day for students. Elza said teachers would report for Professional Development days on August 7 and August 8. An open house is set for August 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. A Kindergarten Camp, to orient entering Kindergarten students, is scheduled for July 31 through August 2. Elza said this familiarizes the incoming children to the layout and routine of the school.
Two Professional Development days were changed — one from the Friday before Spring Break (March 29) to the Monday after (April 8). Jones said the change was due to a solar eclipse on April 8.
“We had one a couple of years ago and we dismissed school because of the liability if the students looked at the eclipse without protection,” she said. “We wanted to do that again this school year since the eclipse is on April 8, right after we come back from Spring Break.”
The school’s participation in Bible Release Time was also discussed. Those classes, which require parental permission for student participation, are held at East Bernstadt First Baptist Church, which is directly across the street from the school. Jones said that other schools also participated in that program on other days. She added that the classes were one hour per week for 4th to 6th graders. She recommended that the option be given to older students, ages 12 through 14, explaining that the additional classes for East Bernstadt students would not involve transportation issues as with other schools. That was approved by board members.
Also approved were creation of an additional classroom teacher position. Jones said the position may not be needed, depending on the upcoming school year’s enrollment and could be abolished at another time if it was not needed. She also asked to hire five part-time tutors for the district, explaining that the Interventionists filled those positions last year.
“We abolished those positions, so we need five tutoring positions for 3 to 4 days a week as tutors,” she said.
Jones also noted that East Bernstadt Independent School has been designated as a “Family Friendly School.” That designation came after some on-site visits as well as interviews with students, staff and parents.
