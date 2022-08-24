He was larger than life — a legend in the London and Laurel community, known for his service to others.
But after years of battling Parkinson’s Disease, Leonard Edward (Ed) Bowling departed his earthly life last Thursday, leaving a long legacy to honor his memory.
Bowling, 84, was the founder of Bowling Funeral Home, now in its third generation of family owned business. He began that career while still in high school, working for his uncle, D.B. House with House Funeral Home. In 1965, he partnered with the late R.C. Walker and Edd Smith to form Bowling Walker Funeral Home, located at the corner of the first block of Dixie Street — where the basketball court at Farmer’s Market now stands. Those were the days when the funeral homes operated the ambulance service and Ed Bowling was known for his compassion and dedication to the families in their time of distress.
He also served on the Laurel County Fire Department and the London-Laurel Rescue Squad — and was known to be the first to respond in most cases. That was because Bowling lived next door to the funeral home with the fire department located where the rescue squad building is now located, according to Bowling’s son Doug.
Juggling his career and volunteer duties, Bowling was an avid farmer, having learned those skills while growing up in Terrell’s Creek community of Jackson County.
“His enjoyments were being in the “grouse woods” — going on bird hunts in Georgia and Nebraska,” explained Doug. “And Dad always had horses. We’ve never not had horses.”
“He always loved horses,” added his widow, Mary. “He showed horses, trained and rode them. He won a lot of blue ribbons for shows. He was very competitive — he went in to win.”
Bowling received other accolades during his life. He was honored by the Funeral Director’s Association of Kentucky for over 60 years of service. Locally, he was elected Laurel County Coroner in 1973 and served seven consecutive terms, awarded the highest rank as Master Coroner in 1995.
His sense of humor was another aspect for which Bowling was known. It was nothing for him to pull pranks, and he was not known to differentiate on who the blunt of his pranks were targeted.
But it was his people skills of compassion and understanding that was his most notable attribute.
“He had a way to communicate with people,” said Mary. “Everybody who knew him has a story to tell. He did a lot for people — things I didn’t even know about. He sponsored a Little League team and would take the ambulance and go pick up the kids when their parents couldn’t get them to a game. Then he’d stop at Bruner’s Drive-In (which became Sonic on North Main Street) and get them hamburgers after the game.”
Bowling was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and the McKee Masonic Lodge #144 and C.D. Ward Masonic Lodge #961 where he was a 32nd Degree Mason, as well as being a member of the Oleika Shrine and Scottish Rights. His contributions to his community also earned him inclusion into the London’s Living Treasures in 2017, where his grandson Barkley Bowling described him as a hard worker and dedicated family man.
“He’s always been a hard worker,” Barkley stated. “When he wasn’t here at the funeral home, he was farming or hunting. He loves his family, especially the grandkids and is just a genuine good person. He instilled the goal and drive in us and his legacy is still going on.”
Even in their sorrow, his family and friends continue to remember Bowling in that manner — proving indeed that his legacy is indeed intact and a solid spot in the history of London and Laurel County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.